DURGA PUJA 2022

Durga Puja 2022: Significance of bhog and how to make the khichdi bhog

The first day of Durga Puja is here and people are celebrating the festival. Bhog remains the most important part of the ritual and thus, here is the recipe for commonly favourite Khichuri Bhog for you to try at home.

 

 

 

  • People from across India have geared up to celebrate Durga Puja.
  • The festival is predominantly celebrated by Bengalis.
  • It is celebrated to mark the homecoming of Goddess Durga with her children – Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartik.

Today marks the commencement of Durga Puja and people from across India have geared up to celebrate the festival. Durga Puja is predominantly celebrated by Bengalis. This festival is celebrated to mark the homecoming of Goddess Durga with her children – Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartik. For those unaware, it is a five-day festival that begins on the sixth day of Sharad Navratri.

Durga Puja 2022: Significance of Bhog

While the devotees decorate their homes and pandals to mark the celebration and are on a full celebration mode, food plays an important role in the celebration. People, without even worrying for their health, binge eat during these 5 days. One of the reasons behind this is the delicious bhog that is offered to Maa Durga. Khichuri Bhog is a common favourite among the people as it is a special kind of bhog.

Thus, we have brought the classic khichuri recipe that you can prepare and enjoy with your family at home.

How to make Khichuri Bhog

Ingredients

Gobindo bhog rice

Moong dal

Bay leaf

Red Chili

Cinnnamon sticks

Cloves

Cardamom

Ghee

Potatoes

Cauliflower

Peas

Ginger paste

Tomato

How to prepare

Clean the rice and roasted moong dal as well. Take a kadhai and heat the ghee. Add bay leaf, red chilli, cinnamon sticks, cloves, cardamom to the Kadhai. Once they start tempering, add the potatoes, cauliflower and peas to it. Fry them together. Add the ginger paste and tomato to it. now, take the dal-rice mix and add them to the kadhai. To give it some spicy flavour, add green chillies to it and then also add turmeric powder, salt and sugar to it.

Add two cups of water to it and keep the gas on medium flame. Cover it and leave it for cooking for some time. Once dal and rice turn soft, you can add the roasted jeera powder. Mix them well.

Your Khichuri Bhog is ready to serve. Garnish it using a spoonful ghee.

