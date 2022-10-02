NewsLifestyleCulture
DURGA PUJA 2022

Durga Puja 2022: Significance of Shashti, Ashatami, Navami and Dashmi

Durga Puja is a 5 day festival which begins from the sixth day of Navratri and continues till the 10th day. Let’s talk about importance of each day.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 12:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Durga Puja is celebrated across the country to mark the victory of Goddess against demon Mahishasura.
  • The festival is also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava.
  • This festival is mainly celebrated in Bengal and holds great significance in the community.

Trending Photos

Durga Puja 2022: Significance of Shashti, Ashatami, Navami and Dashmi

Durga Puja 2022: Durga Puja is celebrated across the country to mark the victory of Goddess against demon Mahishasura. The festival is also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava. This festival is mainly celebrated in Bengal and holds great significance in the community. It is a 5 day festival which begins from the sixth day of Navratri and continues till the 10th day. Let’s talk about importance of each day:

Day 1 – Shashti

This is the day of commencement of the festival and the celebrations begin only on the day of Shoshti which is the sixth day of Durga Puja. People worship Goddess Durga as Katyayani on this day who is the sixth form of the Goddess Durga. The weapons are used to worship her which she was given to fight the demon.

Day 2 – Saptami

It is believed to be the day when the battle between Goddess Durga and the Mahishasura began. To mark the day, a banana tree is immersed on the river banks of the Hoogly river. Afterwards, the tree is decorated using a golden saree. Kala Bou, the banana tree, is then worshipped and is believed to be Ganesha's wife.

Day 3 – Ashtami

Durga Ashtami, which you must have heard of, is the most important day of the festival, Navaratri. On this day, her main face-off with the demon Mahishasura is believed to have taken place. To mark the celebration, 108 diyas and lotuses are offered to the Goddess.

Day 4 – Navami

The ninth day is equally important as on this day, that is, Maha Navami, Goddess Durga finally defeated Mahishasur. Kumari Pujo or Kanya Pujan, is also done on this day. For Kanya Pujan, young girls are worshipped and offered bhog.

Day 5 – Dashami

Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra is the last day of the festival. It is said that Maa Durga came back to her husband, Lord Shiva, on Mount Kailash on this day.

Live Tv

Durga Puja 2022Durga Puja dateDurga Puja significance2022 durga puja date2022 durga puja

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day