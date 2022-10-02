Durga Puja 2022: Significance of Shashti, Ashatami, Navami and Dashmi

Durga Puja 2022: Durga Puja is celebrated across the country to mark the victory of Goddess against demon Mahishasura. The festival is also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava. This festival is mainly celebrated in Bengal and holds great significance in the community. It is a 5 day festival which begins from the sixth day of Navratri and continues till the 10th day. Let’s talk about importance of each day:

Day 1 – Shashti

This is the day of commencement of the festival and the celebrations begin only on the day of Shoshti which is the sixth day of Durga Puja. People worship Goddess Durga as Katyayani on this day who is the sixth form of the Goddess Durga. The weapons are used to worship her which she was given to fight the demon.

Day 2 – Saptami

It is believed to be the day when the battle between Goddess Durga and the Mahishasura began. To mark the day, a banana tree is immersed on the river banks of the Hoogly river. Afterwards, the tree is decorated using a golden saree. Kala Bou, the banana tree, is then worshipped and is believed to be Ganesha's wife.

Day 3 – Ashtami

Durga Ashtami, which you must have heard of, is the most important day of the festival, Navaratri. On this day, her main face-off with the demon Mahishasura is believed to have taken place. To mark the celebration, 108 diyas and lotuses are offered to the Goddess.

Day 4 – Navami

The ninth day is equally important as on this day, that is, Maha Navami, Goddess Durga finally defeated Mahishasur. Kumari Pujo or Kanya Pujan, is also done on this day. For Kanya Pujan, young girls are worshipped and offered bhog.

Day 5 – Dashami

Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra is the last day of the festival. It is said that Maa Durga came back to her husband, Lord Shiva, on Mount Kailash on this day.