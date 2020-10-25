हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dussehra 2020

Dussehra 2020: Watching these 3 things on Vijayadashami can bring you good luck

India is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashmi or Dussehra today which falls at the 10th day of Sharad Navratri and marks the end of Durga puja. .It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan. The day marks the victory of truth over evil. 

Dussehra 2020: Watching these 3 things on Vijayadashami can bring you good luck

India is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashmi or Dussehra today which falls at the 10th day of Sharad Navratri and marks the end of Durga puja. .It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan. The day marks the victory of truth over evil. 

As per beliefs doing few things on this auspicious festival brings good luck to you. Know what these things are;

- To see fish in the water

Watching fish in water is considered lucky on the occasion of Dussehra. According to astrologers, this is a sign of getting rid of all the problems in your life.
 

-Visit temple and worship Lord Ram or Shiva idol while travelling

Vijaydashmi is considered good for travelling. If you visit a temple during travelling and worship god's idol it is considered lucky. One should try to worship idol of Lord Ram or Shiva on this auspicious day.

 - Eating paan

Eating paan on Dussehra also has special significance. People belive that one should offer paan to Lord Hanuman on this day as it is an indicator of victory. 

 

Tags:
Dussehra 2020VijaydashamiDurga PujaDussehra
Next
Story

Vijayadashmi 2020: Know the history and significance of Dussehra
  • 78,64,811Confirmed
  • 1,18,534Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M47S

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to address natives on the occasion of Vijayadashami