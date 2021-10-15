Dussehra 2021: Vijayadashami Muhurat and puja timings

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami or Dussehra is marked today this year. Sharad Navratri started on October 7, coinciding with Durga Puja on 11th and finally culminates with Vijayadashami or Dussehra on the 15th respectively.

Dussehra is celebrated as the victory of good over evil and how Ravana was killed by the virtuous Lord Rama.

Vijayadashami Muhurat Timings:

Vijayadashami on Friday, October 15, 2021

Vijay Muhurat - 02:02 PM to 02:47 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 46 Mins

Bengal Vijayadashami on Friday, October 15, 2021

Aparahna Puja Time - 01:16 PM to 03:33 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 18 Mins

Dashami Tithi Begins - 06:52 PM on Oct 14, 2021

Dashami Tithi Ends - 06:02 PM on Oct 15, 2021

Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 09:36 AM on Oct 14, 2021

Shravana Nakshatra Ends - 09:16 AM on Oct 15, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Much like the legend associated with Dussehra related to Ramayana, it is believed that on Vijayadashami, Maa Durga killed the ferocious demon Mahishasura and saved the world. It marks the last day of Durga Puja which is widely celebrated by Bengalis across the globe.

In Nepal, Dussehra is a major festival, known as Dashain.

DUSSEHRA CELEBRATIONS:

On this festival, life-size effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnath and brother Kumbhakarana are burnt to symbolise the victory of good over evil.

Kids are told the tale of the mighty Lord Rama and how he killed Ravana in order to rescue his wife, goddess Sita. Lord Rama was accompanied by his brother Laxmana, Lord Hanuman and his army of Vanars (monkeys).

The festival is a constant reminder that no matter what happens in life, how dark things get and how much evil seems to be succeeding, in the end, goodness and righteousness always win.

Celebrate Dussehra with the thought that truth shall always win the war against evil.

Happy Vijayadashami and Dussehra to all!