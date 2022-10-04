Dussehra 2022: 5 easy tips to solve problems related to money, jobs, health!

New Delhi: Dussehra which marks the end of Navratri will be celebrated this year on October 5. Once again, to celebrate the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, cities will be dazzled up with lights and the effigies of Ravana will be burnt. This signifies the destruction of evil.

It is one of the major Hindu festivals and thus, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and dedication. This day can be crucial for all those looking forward for a way to get rid of all the issues and problems. Here are the 5 ways that you can adopt if you wish to achieve your goals and get the desire results.

For wealth and prosperity

The individual needs to donate a broom in the temple on the eve of Dussehra. Do not forget to pray to Goddess Lakshmi while doing this. By doing this, you will be welcoming wealth and prosperity to your home and all your problems will start running away.

Moreover, you should also donate food, clothes and water after burning Ravana. This will bring you a good fortune.

For success

On the day of Dussehra, you should worship Maa Durga and offer around 10 fruits to her. Afterwards, distribute these fruits to the poor. While doing this, keep chanting Om Vijayayai Namah Mantra. This will help you achieve success in every field. It is believed Lord Rama also worshiped Durga Maa after defeating Ravana.

For job and property

Lighting a lamp under the Shami tree on the day of Vijayadashami helps you win over all the troubles. Be it any problem related to job, property, etc, it will get resolved this Dussehra. You can also offer jaggery and gram to Lord Hanuman on the day of festival.

For peace and happiness

If you find it difficult to stay happy and you are not able to stay focused, then Chandra Darshan can help you to get out of whatever you are going through. From Dussehra to Sharad Purnima, the sight of moon daily for 5 to 10 minutes will remove all the problems for your life.

For health

If you are physically unwell, remove the water from the whole coconut put it in the fire in which Ravana is burning. Do it 21 times and it will improve your health.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)