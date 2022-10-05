Dussehra 2022: Habits you need to END this year

Vijayadashami 2022: Dussehra or Vijayadashami, is one of the festivals that is celebrated by people with great enthusiasm. Since the festival is here, preparations are in full swing to celebrate the day. Dussehra celebrates the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu scriptures, Ravana was killed by lord Rama which signifies that goodness alone shall prevail. The festival is a reminder to people that evilness has no place in the heart.

In this modern world and fast paced lifestyle, we end up developing few bad habits unintentionally. Thus, you should also take an initiative and try to end your 4 bad habits this Dussehra. These four habits are:

Learn to manage finances

Since we lack financial literacy and how to invest and manage finances, we end up burning through our salaries even before the month end. Our investment plans are without any specific goals. We tend to ignore financial planning and end up creating an economic chaos around us. This Dussehra, we should start managing our finances. Moreover, we should also make some changes when it comes to planning our investments.

Be health conscious

While many of us live away from our homes and become occupied in various other stuff, health is what we start taking for granted. Consumption of fast food and poor lifestyle makes us sick, and we avoid going to the doctors and taking proper medication. This worsens our health conditions. So, end this bad habit of ignoring your health. Stay fit and healthy.

Eating junk food

Eating habits are the primary concern in today’s generation. We often choose burger over salad or Indian meal. We do not give our body the meals they need to stay fit. It is high time you switch to wholesome organic food. Choose more natural products to eat and avoid eating junk food.

Choose the right lifestyle

The most important thing is to choose the right lifestyle. The world we are living in fast-paced and thus we also tend to adopt easy and quick lifestyle, which by the way, has some serious repercussions not only on us but the environment too.