Dussehra 2022: Meaning, significance, date, muhurat and mantras of this festival

Dussehra 2022: This year Dussehra will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. On the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashvin, which usually falls in September or October, Dussehra is celebrated. Also called Vijayadashmi, is an auspicious Hindu festival. It symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. The festival commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the evil with ten heads, Ravan, who abducted Lord Rama's wife Sita.

Dussehra 2022: Meaning

The meaning of the festival is reflected in the name "Dussehra" - The words 'Dus' and 'Hara' combine to make the term. Another interpretation derives from the festival's mythology, in which "Dus" stands for the 10 heads of Ravana or evil and "Hara" is the verb to overpower or eliminate.

Dussehra 2022: Significance

Dussehra is celebrated in northern states in honour of Lord Rama, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu. The festival of Dussehra, which is also known as Vijayadashami, commemorates the death of the demon Mahishasura on the tenth day of Navratri by Goddess Durga as well.

Dussehra 2022: Date and Timings (Shubh muhurat)

Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5. The Dashami tithi begins at 02:20 PM on October 04, 2022, and ends at 12:00 pm on October 05, 2022. Shravana Nakshatra lasts from 10:51 pm on October 4th, 2022 to 09:15 PM on October 5th, 2022.

(according to drinkpanchang.com)

Dussehra 2022: Chant this mantra

ॐ दशरथाय विद्महे सीतावल्लभाय धीमहि तन्नो राम: प्रचोदयात्

Om Dasarathay Vidmahe Sitavallabhai Dheemah Tanno Ramah Prachodayat.

Since good always triumphs over evil, this proves that people should overcome their fears and pessimism in order to embrace a positive outlook.