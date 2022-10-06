Dussehra 2022: Effigies of Raavan burnt - how people celebrated across India

New Delhi: With the occasion of Dussehra being celebrated throughout the country to mark the victory of good over evil, several effigies of Raavan were burnt on Wednesday to end the annual Durga Puja festival.

Dussehra is that time of year when the well-known Ramlila is held, massive fairs are organized and people gather in large numbers to see Raavan effigies burst into flames, and the aroma of traditional sweets fills the air.

As the nine-day-long Navratri came to an end on Vijayadashmi, people in various cities across the country including Leh, Ludhiana, Dehradun, Patna and Amritsar among others celebrated the auspicious festival by burning Raavan effigies.

Delhi

The Dussehra celebration at the Ram Leela ground in Delhi was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar along with Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and former President Ram Nath Kovind. The Vice President was presented a mace (gada) by the Ramlila organisers and he also released white pigeons- symbol of peace. Thereafter, he held a bow and symbolically shot an arrow marking the Ravan Dahan on the occasion.

Ranchi, Jharkhand

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, celebrated Vijaydashmi at the Morabadi Maidan where Raavan was burnt.

Ludhiana, Punjab

In Ludhiana, Raavan Dahan was performed at the Daresi Ground where the effigy of Raavan could be seen going up in flames.

Patna, Bihar

The festival of Vijayadashami, a symbol of victory of light over darkness, was celebrated in the state capital on Wednesday at the Gandhi Maidan.

Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Hoards of people gathered at the Parade Ground in Dehradun where `Raavan Dahan` was performed by burning the effigy of Raavan.

Leh, Ladakh

A program on the occasion of Vijayadashmi was held at the Polo Ground in Leh, on Dussehra.

Amritsar, Punjab

On the occasion of Dussehra, the `Raavan Dahan` was performed outside Durgiana Temple in Amritsar. Effigy of Raavan could be seen busting up with crackers as it fell to the ground.

Dusshera falls on the tenth day of Sharada Navratri, however, despite the fact that celebrations and cultural practices vary according to the location in India`s culturally rich country, the festival`s fabric that binds everyone together remains.







