Dussehra 2023: Vijayadashami Date, History, Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Celebrations Across India

Dussehra 2023 Puja Vidhi: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in India. This annual Hindu festival holds immense cultural and religious importance, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.

Dussehra 2023: Vijayadashami Puja Muhurat

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is scheduled for October 24 this year. According to Drik Panchang, the Vijaya Muhurat will commence at 1:58 pm and conclude at 2:43 pm. The auspicious time for afternoon Puja falls between 1:13 pm and 3:28 pm. The Dashami Tithi will initiate on October 23 at 5:44 pm and extend until October 24 at 3:14 pm. Additionally, the Shravana Nakshatra is expected to prevail from October 22 at 6:44 pm to October 23 at 5:14 pm.

The day of Dussehra is considered auspicious, and people often observe fasts and visit temples to seek the blessings of the deities. The exact Puja Muhurat and rituals may vary from region to region, but the essence of the celebration remains the same—adoration of the divine and the reaffirmation of good over evil.

Dussehra 2023: Vijayadashami History and Mythological Significance

The history of Dussehra is deeply rooted in the Indian epic, the Ramayana. It marks the day when Lord Rama, with the blessings of Goddess Durga, slew the ten-headed demon king, Ravana, who had kidnapped his wife, Sita. The epic battle between good and evil culminated in the triumph of virtue, a narrative that resonates with people to this day.

Dussehra 2023 falls on October 24, a day that holds special importance in the Hindu lunar calendar. The word "Dussehra" is derived from the Sanskrit words "Dasha" and "Hara," meaning "remover of bad fate." It signifies the day when Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana, symbolizing the victory of righteousness over evil.

Dussehra 2023: Vijayadashami Celebrations

The celebrations of Dussehra vary across India, but they are all centered around the theme of victory. In the northern parts of the country, magnificent Ramlila performances are enacted, showcasing the life of Lord Rama and the epic battle with Ravana. On the day of Dussehra, effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna, and son Meghnad are burnt to symbolize the victory of good over evil.

In other regions, Dussehra is celebrated with processions, music, dance, and traditional rituals. Temples are adorned with flowers, and devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga and Lord Rama. It is also a time when families come together to exchange gifts, sweets, and well-wishes.

Dussehra is a festival that transcends religious boundaries, uniting people from diverse backgrounds in the spirit of goodness and righteousness. It's a time to reflect on the triumph of good over evil and to recommit ourselves to the values of truth, virtue, and righteousness.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)