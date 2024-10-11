Dussehra 2024: Is Vijayadashami On October 12 Or 13? Exact Date And Auspicious Timings Revealed

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the culmination of Navratri and is one of the most significant Hindu festivals. The day symbolizes the victory of righteousness, truth, and justice as Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana, and Maa Durga vanquished the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Different regions in India celebrate Dussehra in various ways, but the essence of the festival remains the same – the triumph of good over evil.

Vijayadashami 2024 Date and Timings

This year, Vijayadashami will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, 2024 .

According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings for the important rituals:

- Vijay Muhurat: 14:03 to 14:49 (Duration: 46 minutes)

- Bengal Vijayadashami: Sunday, October 13, 2024

- Aparahna Puja Time: 13:17 to 15:35 (Duration: 2 hours 19 minutes)

- Dashami Tithi Begins: 10:58 AM on October 12, 2024

- Dashami Tithi Ends: 09:08 AM on October 13, 2024

- Shravana Nakshatra Begins: 05:25 AM on October 12, 2024

- Shravana Nakshatra Ends: 04:27 AM on October 13, 2024

Whether you celebrate the day with grand festivities or quiet rituals, Dussehra remains a powerful reminder of the enduring battle between good and evil, and the ultimate victory of truth.