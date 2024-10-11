Dussehra 2024: Is Vijayadashami On October 12 Or 13? Exact Date And Auspicious Timings Revealed
With Ashtami and Navami falling on the same day this year, many are confused about the date of Dussehra. Celebrated as the victory of good over evil, this festival marks Lord Rama’s triumph over Ravana and Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura. Here’s everything you need to know about the exact date and auspicious timings for Vijayadashami in 2024.
- Dussehra, one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism, will be celebrated across India on October 12, 2024
- Ramleela performances and dramatic re-enactments of the Ramayana mark the festival
- Different regions in India celebrate Dussehra in various ways, but the essence of the festival remains the same – the triumph of good over evil
Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the culmination of Navratri and is one of the most significant Hindu festivals. The day symbolizes the victory of righteousness, truth, and justice as Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana, and Maa Durga vanquished the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Different regions in India celebrate Dussehra in various ways, but the essence of the festival remains the same – the triumph of good over evil.
Vijayadashami 2024 Date and Timings
This year, Vijayadashami will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, 2024 .
According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings for the important rituals:
- Vijay Muhurat: 14:03 to 14:49 (Duration: 46 minutes)
- Bengal Vijayadashami: Sunday, October 13, 2024
- Aparahna Puja Time: 13:17 to 15:35 (Duration: 2 hours 19 minutes)
- Dashami Tithi Begins: 10:58 AM on October 12, 2024
- Dashami Tithi Ends: 09:08 AM on October 13, 2024
- Shravana Nakshatra Begins: 05:25 AM on October 12, 2024
- Shravana Nakshatra Ends: 04:27 AM on October 13, 2024
Whether you celebrate the day with grand festivities or quiet rituals, Dussehra remains a powerful reminder of the enduring battle between good and evil, and the ultimate victory of truth.
