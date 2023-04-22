Earth Day 2023: This Rajasthan Village Plants 111 Trees Everytime A Girl Child Is Born

Earth Day: Every year on April 22, people take time to show their support for safeguarding the earth and its ecology. This day is recognised as Earth Day. The theme of Earth Day in 2023 is "Invest in our planet," encouraging individuals and organisations to cooperate in establishing a sustainable global economy.

During present times when deforestation and forest wildfires are reported across the world this small village located in Rajsamand district in Rajasthan State, India shares an exemplary story of celebrating mother nature with the birth of every girl child.

The tale of this Indian town feels like a breath of fresh air during a time when newspapers are littered with reports of rape, and girls being tortured, slain, and mistreated. Piplantri is leading by example in the Rajsamand region of southern Rajasthan by simultaneously preserving female children and increasing the amount of greenery.

Planting 111 Trees for the Last 15 Years

Every time a girl child is born, the people of Piplantri plant 111 trees, and the neighbourhood takes care of them so they flourish and bear fruit as the girls mature. After a girl is born, the villages put together a contribution of Rs. 21,000 to secure her financial stability. They also take Rs. 10,000 from the parents and place it in a fixed deposit that can be withdrawn when the girl reaches 20. The villagers force the parents to sign an affidavit restricting them from marrying the daughter off before she reaches marriageable age to ensure that she obtains a suitable education.

Piplantri has been a proud advocate and ambassador of eco-feminism. The community ensures these trees survive and grow as do the girls.

Origin Story of Planting 111 Trees

Shyam Sundar Paliwal, former sarpanch of the village, who was key in launching this project in honour of his daughter Kiran, who passed away a few years ago, claims that "On average 60 females are born here each year. When she was 18 years old, she passed away from dehydration." Since then, Shyam has made it his duty to cover the community with vegetation so that there is never a water shortage.

The project has benefited the local economy as well. The town has surrounded the many fruit-bearing trees with more than 2.5 million Aloe vera plants to deter termites. The residents gradually came to understand that there were several ways to prepare and sell aloe vera. As a result, the community now manufactures and sells a variety of items made from aloe, including juice and gel.

Mission to Protect and Celebrate the Girl Child

A fixed deposit (FD) account is opened at the time of the birth of a girl child and funded with Rs 10,000 from the girl's parents and Rs 31,000 from donors and Bhamashahs.

The local panchayat maintains track of this, and once the term is through, the FD is updated. The girl's birth information is reported by the panchayat to the registrar. Along with this, all paperwork for the Janani Suraksha Scheme and other advantageous government bond programmes have been finished.

More than a quarter million trees, including neem, sheesham, mango, and amla, have been planted on the village's pasture commons in the past six years.

The Rajasthani community of Piplantri has established a tradition that is beneficial to both the locals and the environment, in addition to embracing daughters. This charming village plants 111 trees every time a girl is born in an effort to safeguard the girl child and the environment together. This is an excellent demonstration of eco-feminism and ought to motivate people in India and throughout the world.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News.)