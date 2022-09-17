Easy home tips: Place crystals in your house for a calm and stress-free environment!

Keeping your house and surroundings stress-free is the key to a healthy life. Crystals have been used for centuries for bringing that calm effect. Placing them in your home can help bring in positivity and happiness. There are various types of crystals that can be placed to bring in the desired effect. Crystal therapy is a form of crystal treatment that has been used for centuries to improve mental and physical health. Dr Madhu Kotiya, a leading psychic and spiritual healer, lists down some of the most popular crystals that are used in crystal therapy

5 Crystals to place at home for Peace and Harmony

Rose Quartz: The rose quartz is a valuable gem that has been used for centuries to promote peace and harmony. It is said to have the ability to reduce stress, tension, and anxiety. The stone is also said to be helpful in increasing the flow of energy, promoting good health, and improving mental well-being. When placed in an area with positive energy, rose quartz can help reduce stress and improve mood.

Amethyst: Amethyst is an excellent choice for placing in a home as it has a calming and relaxing effect on the mind and body. It is a natural healer that can help to improve relationships, create positive energy, and promote peace of mind. Amethyst is also known to be helpful in improving focus, concentration, and overall health.

Clear Quartz: If you're looking for a way to improve your home's tranquillity and achieve a more harmonious environment, then Clear Quartz is a perfect choice. Agate, the clear quartz is a great crystal to be placed near important objects or places of significance. This stone has a strong grounding force and can help keep you connected to your spiritual roots.

Amazonite: Amazonite is a unique crystal that has also been used like rose quartz, for centuries to promote peace and harmony. This crystal is known for its ability to bring positive energy into the body, increase focus, and improve communication. Amazonite is also said to be helpful in resolving disputes and promoting positive relationships.

Black Tourmaline: It is a natural product and is effective to reduce stress, improve sleep, and keep your home clean and organized. Black Tourmaline also has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to reduce the risk of disease. It is said to help improve mood, clarity of thought, and concentration.

Choosing the right crystal for your home can help you feel at peace and achieve harmony. By placing these five crystals at home, you can increase your energy and well-being. These crystals are easy to find and can be placed in any area of your home to improve its energy balance and overall tranquillity.

How to Choose the Right Crystal for Your Home

When choosing a crystal for your home, it is essential to think about the specific needs that it will meet. For example, If you need a crystal with metaphysical properties, then choose an amethyst or sapphire crystal. Additionally, it is important to consider the size of the crystal and its placement in your home. For example, if you want an amethyst crystal placed near windows so that light filters into the gem and helps reduce stress levels, then select an amethyst glass window pendant instead of a regular quartz pendant.

