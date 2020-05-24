Eid 2020 special: Best mehendi designs you can try at home

New Delhi: The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan comes to an end with Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival will be celebrated in India on May 25. With Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr, the 30-day long period of fasting (also known as Rozas) comes to an end. Muslims across the globe celebrate the day with much fervour. It is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

Eid is incomplete Eid without lip-smacking dishes, decorations, new dresses and many more. Among the women, mehendi (henna) application is also an integral part of the festival. They throng to the markets ahead of Eid to apply mehendi. However, this year the celebrations are different due to the coronavirus pandemic. People have to stay home and celebrate Eid with only the ones you are living with. In such a case, how do you apply mehendi? Don’t worry ladies, we have you sorted.

We have collated a few easy mehendi designs that you can try at home. Check them out here:

We hope it helps. Celebrate Eid with your loved ones and pray for everyone's safety and good health.

Eid Mubarak to everyone!