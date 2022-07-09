Eid al-Adha 2022: Crescent Moon sighting in India timings, check Bakr Eid date

New Delhi: Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakr Eid will be celebrated this year on July 10 in India. The 'Festival of Sacrifice' is considered to be the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year. The first one is Eid-al-Fitr, and the second one Eid-al-Adha—it is considered the holier of the two.

EID-UL-ADHA INDIA TIMINGS:

The festival of Eid-al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar. June 30 is seen as the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah in Saudi, with July 8 marking Arafat Day 2022, and Saturday, July 9 marking the first day of Eid Al Adha 2022.

In India, Eid is celebrated a day after it is celebrated in Saudi Arabia.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Eid-al-Adha dates may vary from year-to-year drifting approximately 11 days earlier each year. Eid al Adha or Eid-ul-Zuha in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh will be celebrated on July 10, Sunday, 2022.

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is only observed for one day, whereas Eid-al-Adha is observed for approximately four days.

BAKR EID SIGNIFICANCE:

Eid-al-Adha festival marks and revers the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. According to the Quran, it is said that before Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a ram to sacrifice instead.

In commemoration of this, Muslims across the world sacrifice a male goat and divide it into three parts: one-third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbours; and the remaining third is retained by the family.

The poor and needy are fed the food, thereby providing them with an adequate portion. Sumptuous food items and delicacies are prepared at home and guests are welcomed.

Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating the special day!



