Eid al-Fitr 2019: Top quotes, wishes and messages

The joyous festival of Eid ul- Fitr marks the end of Ramazan or Ramadan and is celebrated by Muslims all across the globe. The highly auspicious day is celebrated by breaking the 30-day long fast, known as Roza with a grand feast. Eid is a prime festival of the Muslim community and is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm by people.

To mark this joyous occasion which is just around the corner, we thought of helping you out with the best WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages to wish your near and dear ones 'Eid Mubarak'!

1 May Allah's blessings and guidance be with you till eternity. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

2 Let there be light, positivity and happiness in your life and may there never be any dearth of good friends. Eid Mubarak Dost!

3 May Allah bless you with all the happiness in the world and may you always receive his grace. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

4 May Allah shower his blessings upon you and your family and may you continue to rise, shine and smile. Eid Mubarak!

5 May the angels protect you...

May the goodness surround you...

May the sadness forget you...

And may Allah always bless you...

Eid Mubarak!

6 There's no greater blessing than that of Allah,

There's no greater happiness than that of attaining pure Bliss.

Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

7 May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak

8 Let's pray to Allah, the merciful Lord and seek forgiveness for all our sins, here's hoping the shining light of the Almighty Allah will bless the souls with his divine power. Eid Mubarak to all.

Here's wishing Eid Mubarak to our readers!