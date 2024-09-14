Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: When And How It Will Be Celebrated This Year

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024 will be celebrated from the evening of September 15 to the evening of September 16. This day marks the birth and passing of Prophet Muhammad.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi, also called Eid-e-Milad, is a significant event in Islam that honors the birth and passing of Prophet Muhammad. It is observed in the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi' al-awwal, and is celebrated with prayers, gatherings, and various religious activities. In 2024, Eid-e-Milad will take place from the evening of September 15 to the evening of September 16.

Eid-e-Milad in 2024

Since the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the date of Eid-e-Milad changes annually. In 2024, the celebration will start on the evening of Sunday, September 15, and end on the evening of Monday, September 16.

History of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi

Prophet Muhammad is thought to have been born around 570 AD in Mecca, with Sunni scholars marking his birth on the 12th day of Rabi' al-awwal, while Shia scholars believe it occurred on the 17th. This day is observed both to celebrate his birth and to mourn his passing in 632 AD. The first large-scale celebration of Eid-e-Milad was recorded nearly 600 years after the Prophet’s death, primarily in Egypt during the Fatimid dynasty, though some suggest that the tradition may have originated in Syria or Iraq as well.

Significance of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi

Eid-e-Milad is a time for reflection, prayers, and gathering with loved ones. Muslims around the world come together to express gratitude, pray, and share greetings. Many mark the occasion by wearing new clothes, preparing special meals, and visiting shrines, mosques, or dargahs. However, certain Islamic traditions like Wahhabism, Deobandism, and Ahl-i Hadith view Eid-e-Milad as a religious innovation (bid'ah) not rooted in early Islamic teachings. As a result, countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar do not observe the day.