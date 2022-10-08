Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Wishes, greetings and messages to be shared with your loved ones

Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e Milad. This occasion honours the Islamic Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary. For Muslims all over India, it is a blessed day since it serves as a reminder of the Prophet Muhammad's teachings and acts of kindness. The community has benefited greatly from the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad. Also known as Nabi Day, Mawlid, Muhammad's Birthday, or the Prophet's Birthday, the festival Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated annually.

The Prophet is thought to have been born around 570 AD on the 12th day of the month of 'Rabi-ul-Awal'. Worshippers organize feasts and gatherings, and many Muslims pay a visit to shrines, mosques and dargahs.

Different countries celebrate the festival on varying dates as per the moon sighting. Eid Milad un Nabi will be celebrated in India on October 9. Here are some wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your family, friends, and neighbours on the occasion of Eid Milad.

1) May Allah fill all of our hearts with kindness, love and patience. Eid Mubarak!

2) A blessed Mawlid to you, may Allah ease your hardships and shower prosperity on you.

3) Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, it is an opportunity to celebrate him and his life

4) Eid is a time of celebrations, festivities, and prayers! May we all do good and get good in return. Happy Eid-Milad-un-Nabi!

5) The Prophet Muhammad said: “Whoever sends blessings upon me, Allah will send blessings upon him tenfold.” So let us send him our prayers this Mawlid.

6) May the light of this holy day enlighten our hearts and soothe our minds. Eid Mubarak!

7) May Allah listen to your prayers, blessing your family with good health and happiness.

8) On this sombre and auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, I wish that Allah gives you and your family a happy and blessed life.

9) Sending you my good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi. Lots of love and blessings!

Celebrate this day with your family and friends and spread the message of love and kindness.