Eid Mubarak 2023: Happy Eid-ul-Fitr Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status And Messages To Share With Family And Friends

Eid Mubarak messages, wishes, greetings and Facebook status to share: The sacred book of the Muslims was revealed to Prophet Muhammed on Laylat al-Qadr, one of the odd-numbered nights during the last ten days of Ramadan. Also, as fasting (Sawm) is one of Islam's Five Pillars, Muslims observe it throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

For Muslims throughout the world, this holy festival signifies the conclusion of the month-long Ramadan fast (Roza) from sunrise till dark. Eid ul-Fitr, then, is the celebration of the end of the fast. Eid-ul-Fitr's date changes every year since it depends on when the new moon is visible, although it often occurs on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

This year, it will begin on April 21 and end on the evening of April 22, 2023.

For Eid ul-Fitr, a special salat (Islamic prayer) is offered that is composed of two rakats (units) and is often performed in a large auditorium or open area. The additional seven Takbirs, which can only be recited in assembly (jamat) and include raising the hands to the ears while saying "Allahu akbar," or "God is the greatest," are added by the Hanafi school. There is a separate procedure for both Shia and Sunni Muslims for offering Eid prayers.

The day is dedicated to thanking Allah, the Almighty, for everything that we have. Muslims hold a belief that Allah gave them the order to keep fasting until the final day of Ramadan. Before performing the prayers for Eid, believers are obligated to pay the Zakat al-Fitr, according to the Holy Book of Islam.

Here are messages that you can share with your friends, family and other loved ones on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr:

- May Allah’s blessings abound in your life, opening all doors to prosperity now and always. Eid Mubarak!! To all my brothers and souls living on this earth.

- Wish you a joyful Eid filled with love, happiness, and blessings. May this auspicious occasion bring you closer to your family and friends.

- May Allah bless you with the gift of kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak!

- On this auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, I wish Allah always guides you and shows you the right path. Eid Mubarak!

- The day of Eid-ul-Fitr is one of joy and enjoyment. It is a blessed and peaceful day. It is a day to honour brotherhood above everything else. Happy Eid to all of you and get the best from the universe.

- Eid Mubarak to my dear friend! May Allah's blessings be with you and your loved ones always.

- Eid is a day of sharing what we have and caring for others. May you have a wonderful Eid this year!

- May Allah always keep blessing you and give you strength at every important step in your life. Eid Mubarak!

- On this holy occasion of Eid, may Allah accept all your prayers and forgive all your sins. Eid Mubarak!

- On this blessed occasion, I pray that Allah blesses you with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

- May the magic of Eid bring lots of happiness and fill your life with different colours. Have a prosperous Eid!

- May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness to your heart and your family. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak!

- May you and your family get countless blessings, pleasure, and joy this Eid-ul-Fitr.

- Eid Mubarak to my wonderful friend! May this Eid bring you closer to your family and friends, and may it fill your heart with joy and happiness.

- May this Eid bring unlimited joys and open doors of opportunities for the good of you and your family. May this holy day bring you love and peace and your family be blessed by the grace of Allah. Eid Mubarak.

- May the Sunset of Eid al-Fitr come with rays of hope and positivity.

- Eid Mubarak! I wish Allah to grant you all a healthy life and bless you with boundless happiness.

- All of my brothers and sisters have a happy Eid. Without each and every one of you, my Eid wouldn't be complete. May Allah brighten your life.

- May the divine blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness, love, and success. Wishing you a blessed Eid, my dear friend.

- Eid Mubarak. This Eid, I send you my best wishes for joy, abundance, and health.

- This Eid, I’d want to express my gratitude to our Almighty Allah for bestowing upon me the loveliest of all families. I love you, and Eid Mubarak!

Sending the best wishes for Eid to everyone.