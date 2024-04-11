Eid Mubarak 2024: Happy Eid-ul-Fitr Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status And Messages To Share With Family And Friends

For Muslims throughout the world, this holy festival signifies the conclusion of the month-long Ramadan fast (Roza) from sunrise till dark. Eid ul-Fitr, then, is the celebration of the end of the fast. Eid-ul-Fitr's date changes every year since it depends on when the new moon is visible, although it often occurs on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

This year, it will begin on April 10 and end on the evening of April 11, 2024.

Here are messages that you can share with your friends, family, and other loved ones on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr:

1. Wishing you and your family a joyful Eid-ul-Fitr filled with love, laughter, and blessings. Eid Mubarak!

2. Ramadan is the gentle rain that nourishes the soul, while Eid is the rainbow that colours our world with hope, love and blessings. Hope you have the best of both. Eid Mubarak!

3. Eid is a time to celebrate, cherish memories, and strengthen bonds. Wishing you a wonderful Eid-ul-Fitr with your family and friends. Eid Mubarak!

4. As the crescent moon shines above, I wish you an Eid filled with love, joy, and togetherness. Eid Mubarak!

5. Sending you warm wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr, may this day bring peace and prosperity to your life. Eid Mubarak!

6. Eid-ul-Fitr is a time for gratitude, reflection, and celebration. Wishing you a blessed and joyful Eid with your loved ones. Eid Mubarak!

7. As we celebrate Eid, let's remember the importance of kindness, generosity, and forgiveness. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

8. As we gather to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, let's pray for peace, harmony, and prosperity for everyone around the world. Eid Mubarak!

9. Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of gratitude and joy, may Allah's blessings fill your life with love, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

10. Wishing you an Eid filled with laughter, good food, and cherished moments with your family and friends. Eid Mubarak!

11. On this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, may Allah bless you with happiness, health, and success. Eid Mubarak!

12. May the end of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr this year, fill your life with peace, joy and blessings and may your prayers and fasts be accepted by the Most Merciful. Aameen! Eid Mubarak!