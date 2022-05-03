New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2022, Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rahul Dholakia among others thronged social media to wish their fans.

Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri and a host B-Town celebrities greeted fans on Twitter/Instagram, extending Eid 2022 wishes. Take a look at who said what on social media platforms:

T 4269 - Eid Mubarak !! pic.twitter.com/0YV8CRO69Z — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2022

Tomorrow is #Eid. Hope the divisive political parties don’t play the wrong tunes. #EidMubarak — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) May 2, 2022

The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan ends with Eid celebrations after a 30-day long fasting ritual of keeping Rozas. Muslims across the globe eagerly wait for Eid to celebrate the festival with much gusto and fervour.

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr is being celebrated this year on May 3 in India. It is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

The day and date of Eid may vary depending on different time zones and moon sightings.

