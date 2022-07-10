Eid Mubarak! Here's how netizens shower wishes, happiness on Eid al-Adha 2022

NEW DELHI: Eid al-Adha, popularly known as Bakra Eid, is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated with fervour by Muslims all around the world. The festival comes a day after pilgrims conducting Haj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, descend from Mount Arafat. It is celebrated approximately 70 days after the end of the month of Ramadan.

Eid in Arabic means 'festival', while 'Adha or Zuha' means 'sacrifice'. The festival is celebrated worldwide to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God.

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah – the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar.

Here, we bring to you some social media messages that show how Muslims across the world are celebrating the festival.

Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters. May Allah forgive us and accept our duas _ — dina _ (@lamba_dina) July 8, 2022

Eid Mubarak to all of our Muslim followers, God bless. __ pic.twitter.com/94ids2e1Q2 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 8, 2022

I love how Muslims are always pumped for Eid. The energy and everything in between. You could literally feel the excitement in the air. Eid is always my favorite time of the air and Alhamdulillah for being a Muslim. — Amina M. Abdullahi (@Mvnaaa___) July 5, 2022

Eid Mubarak! to all my Muslim brothers and's sisters around the globe __ pic.twitter.com/TNY0Ynu5V3 — D e e z e l l (@officialdeezell) July 9, 2022

Today's best Eid picture. How many muslims are online to retweet _ pic.twitter.com/C8nA0s1qGa July 9, 2022



WHAT IS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE 'FESTIVAL OF SACRIFICE'?



This day commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. According to the Quran, it is said that before Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

In commemoration of this, Muslims across the world sacrifice a male goat and divide it into three parts: one-third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends, and neighbours; and the remaining third is retained by the family.

This festival of sacrifice is celebrated because Prophet Ibrahim agreed to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience. The devil enticed Ibrahim to save his son and not obey Allah's command. Ibrahim didn't pay any heed to the devil's evil thoughts and was about to sacrifice his son.

