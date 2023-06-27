Eid Ul-Adha 2023: Mutton Delicacies You Must-Try This Bakra Eid

As the sacred festival of Bakra Eid approaches, preparations are underway to celebrate the joyous occasion and share the delicious feasts. For Muslims around the world, Bakra Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is a time of profound spiritual significance and communal harmony. This auspicious festival not only strengthens bonds within families and communities but also serves as an opportunity to indulge in delectable culinary delights.

At the heart of the Bakra Eid festivities lies the tantalizing aroma of succulent mutton dishes, prepared with meticulous care and passed down through generations. The celebration revolves around the sacrifice of a sheep or goat, symbolizing the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

From slow-cooked curries to aromatic biryanis, each dish embodies the rich cultural heritage and these time-honored delicacies require patience, skill, and the perfect blend of aromatic spices to achieve the desired depth of flavor and tenderness.

Chef Aji Joseph, Head of Culinary Development, FreshToHome shares two mouth-watering recipes you can try this Eid Ul-Adha.

Mutton Seekh Kebab

Seasoned and spiced mutton mince wrapped around metal skewers and cooked on a charcoal fire. The heat and smoke of the charcoal give the seekhs a very earthy and smoky note.

Ingredients

Mutton boneless: 500 gms

Mutton fat: 25 gms

Egg whole: 1

Besan flour: 50 gms

Onion chop: 100 gms

Cashew nuts: 50 gms (soaked in water)

Ginger chop: 2 tbsp

Garlic chop: 2 tbsp

Green chilly: 2 tbsp

Kashmiri red chilli powder: 2 tsp

Garam masala powder: 2 tsp

Coriander powder: 1/5 tsp

Dry mango powder:1/5 tsp

Jeera powder: 1 tsp

Black cardamom powder: 1 tsp

Cinnamon powder:1 tsp

Black pepper powder: 1 tsp

Coriander leaves: 3 tbsp

Salt: 2 tbsp

Method

Mince the mutton with all the ingredients except egg and besan flour to a fine mince. To this mince mixture, add beaten eggs and besan flour and mix well.

Take a metal skewer and with one’s wet hands take a handful of mince and press and spread it around the metal skewer.

Heat up a charcoal grill and place the skewers of meat above the hot charcoal and turn the sides and cook around. Apply some ghee while the seekhs are getting cooked.

Once cooked, loosen the ends of the cooked seekhs and slide the seekhs out of the metal skewers.

Cut into bite-size pieces and serve along with mint chutney and onion salad.

Mutton Kheema Samosa

Triangle-shaped crispy fried samosa with seasoned mutton mince and spices.

Ingredients

Mutton mince: 500gms

Refined oil:2 tbsp

Jeera (whole):1 sp

Onion chop:200 gms

Ginger chop:2 tbsp

Garlic chop:2 tbsp

Green chilly chop:3 tbsp

Jeera powder:2 tbsp

Coriander powder:20 gms

Garam masala:2 tbsp

Salt: 2 tbsp

Coriander leaves chopped: 3 tbsp

Mint leaves:2 tbsp

Samosa patty: 24 nos

Method

Heat up oil in a pan and add the chopped onion and saute to golden brown. Add the ginger, garlic, and green chilli and saute. Add the spice powders and saute.

Add the mutton mince /kheema and saute well so that no lumps are formed and the lamb is well cooked. Add salt and check for seasoning.

Add the coriander and mint leaves once the mutton mixture is cooked and cooled.

Take a samosa patty and fold it in such a way that a triangle is formed and the filling can be stuffed into the triangle. After the filling is placed, fold the sheets in such a way that the sheet forms a triangle. The end of the sheet can be pasted with egg wash so that the oil doesn’t get into the samosa filling while frying.

Fry them in hot oil to a golden brown and serve along with tamarind chutney!