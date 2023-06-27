Eid –ul- Adha 2023: Why Is Bakrid Celebrated? Wishes, Messages To Share With Your Friends And Family

Muslims all over the world celebrate two major Festivals – Eid ul Fitr and Eid –ul- Adha. Eid ul Fitr is Celebrated at the culmination of Ramadaan, the fasting month, and is generally called Meethi Eid because Siwaiyan or Kheer are the prominent dishes. Eid ul Adha is called Baqra Eid or Namkeen Eid because the dishes are generally salty and are made of meat from the sacrificial animal. In both the festivals Public Prayers are the important factor.

Two Important Reasons for Eid-ul-Adha

Firstly, during Eid-ul-Adha we remember the spirit of Prophet Abraham and how he was willing to sacrifice the person he loved the most, his son because it was Allah's command for him.

Second, Eid-ul-Adha ends the period of Hajj Pilgrimage, the 5th pillar of Islam (the other four being – the Declaration of Faith, Offering Prayers, Fasting, and Alms Giving. Every year, about 3 million people go to Mecca and perform the pilgrimage together.

Eid ul-Adha occurs on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijja, depending on the visibility of the moon each year. It is Thanksgiving Day when the Muslims assemble in a brotherly and joyful atmosphere to offer their gratitude to Allah for helping them to fulfill their journey to the rightful path.

Muslims pray today in a special way and commemorate this outstanding act of sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim by themselves slaughtering an animal. People visit each other's homes and share festive meals with special dishes, beverages, and desserts. Children receive gifts and sweets on this happy occasion. Muslims visit their near and dear ones. Delicious Muslim delicacies and drinks are served to make it a festival to remember for a long time.

Greetings On The Occasion Of Eid

May this Eid ul Adha bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family!

Wishing a very lovely Eid to you and your family. Enjoy peace, prosperity, and tranquility.

Wishing a joyous and blissful Eid to you! May Allah’s blessing never leave your side.

Wishing you a cheerful and spiritual Eid ul Adha Mubarak. My heartiest regards go to you and your family!

On this auspicious occasion, may all your good deeds be accepted and you be awarded the highest reward of all.

On this holy day, may we sacrifice all the ills within us and remember the spirit of Sacrifice shown by Hazrat Ibrahim.