Eid Ul Adha 2024 Date: When Will India Celebrate Bakra Eid?

One of the most significant holidays in Islam is Eid Ul Adha, sometimes referred to as Bakra Eid. It is one of the two most sacred days observed by Muslims around the world and honors the test of faith that Prophet Ibrahim underwent. Special prayers held in mosques and the killing of lambs and goats are examples of rituals. Every Muslim who is able to do so must make the Hajj pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.

Eid Ul Adha 2024 Date

The tenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah is Eid Al Adha. Dhu Al Hijjah will start on June 7 if the moon is seen on June 6. Arafah Day falls on June 15 (Dhu Al Hijjah 9) and Eid Al Adha falls on June 16 (Dhu Al Hijjah 10).

Arafah Day, which comes on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, commemorates the second day of the Hajj journey. On the tenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al Adha, which comes after Arafah Day. It's a time to eat meals together with loved ones, close friends, and the underprivileged.

Significance of Eid Ul Adha

The festival known as Eid Ul Adha, or the "Festival of Sacrifice," commemorates Prophet Abraham (Abraham)'s readiness to sacrifice his son to please God. But God gave a ram in its place to be sacrificed. The celebration highlights the value of sacrifice, obedience, and faith.