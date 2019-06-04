Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 moon sighting in India Live updates

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr is here and the festive spirit has gripped the nation. After observing fasts or Rozas for 30-days during the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims across the globe eagerly wait for Eid to celebrate the festival with much gusto and fervour.

The Mumbai Jama Masjid announced Eid to be celebrated on June 5 after the moon was sighted tonight. Kolkata’s Nakhoda Masjid has also announced moon sighting and Eid celebrations.

Shaikh Aijaz Nadvi, member Ruwiyath e Hilal Committee Bangalore confirmed that the Shawwal moon has been sighted. Hence, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, will be the 1st Shawwal 1440 Hijri, in Bangalore.

The moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal is sighted. With the moon being sighted, it marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan on June 5, 2019. Ruet e Hilal Committee(Federal committee for Moon sighting) formally announced the moon being sighted and Eid across Pakistan on June 5, 2019.

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of the 30-day period of fasting or Rozas. Eid-ul-Fitr is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

The day and date of Eid may vary depending upon different time zones and moon sighting. In UAE and Saudi Arabia, Eid was celebrated on June 4, 2019. However, in India, Eid will be celebrated on June 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, people have already started prepping up for the big day tomorrow. Here are the visuals of busy markets in Bhopal ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across the nation tomorrow; Visuals from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/NbfIXslJhb — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2019

CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot attend an Iftar party in Jaipur. The party had been organised by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot attend an Iftar party in Jaipur. The party had been organised by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. pic.twitter.com/Nt1ic0sW2D — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2019

Ramzan or Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds a great significance for the Muslim community. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fasts for 30 days marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

According to many beliefs, this annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts for about 29–30 days (usually a month) based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

Ramadan word has Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.