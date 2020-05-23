Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Quick tips on how to style this Eid at home!

New Delhi: With the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak wreaking havoc worldwide, most countries including India is witnessing lockdown. We are currently in phase 4 of lockdown which first began in the month of March this year and thankfully now restrictions have eased a bit yet social distancing is the norm of the day and a vital tool in fighting the pandemic. But worry not, the festival spirit shall stay intact and today we list out a few style tips which you can use to make this Eid a memorable one!

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the 30-day period of fasting or Rozas. Eid-ul-Fitr is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

The day and date of Eid may vary depending upon different time zones and moon sighting. The date of Eid will be decided upon the moon sighting on May 23, Saturday, most likely. If the moon is sighted on that day, then Eid will be celebrated on May 24, Sunday. Otherwise, it will be on May 25, 2020 - Monday.

Here is your go-to guide for styling up this Eid at home:

Long kurta with Palazzo pants

We are sure, you have a pair of those wide pants or palazzo pants in your wardrobe. Make use of them now! Ditch your traditional salwar for once and get your hands on the latest fashion fad girls. You can complete your Eid look by teaming a long kurta with cool palazzo pants. This will add that retro zing to your outfit!

Colourful Dupatta

Who doesn't have an untouched, new colourful dupatta at home? You can wear a beautiful colourful dupatta either embellished with a latkan or laced with gota patti. So, a simple salwar-kurta can stand out with a beautiful statement dupatta!

Kohl-eyed beauties

When nothing works, Kajal works, right? In this festive spirit, you can get ready by keeping your make-up minimal. Try applying kohl in your eyes and giving it a nice winged curve too if it suits you. Your gorgeous kohled-eyes will make you a stunner come what may!

Traditional Jewellery

Do wear some traditional silver jewellery on this day while getting ready. It will make your entire look of the day so cool. So when you wear those long kurtas and dupattas, do add those bangles or earrings to make you look completely ready for the celebrations!

Classic juttis or mojris

Amid lockdown restrictions, you can't really go out and meet people, but don't let that make you feel sad. Get your hands on a jutti or mojri beautified with ghungroos or golden pattis. These are available online too and in vibrant colours. Wear them at home and stay high on fashion. After all, you will click pictures with your fam jam, right?

We hope it helps. Celebrate Eid with your loved ones and pray for everyone's safety and good health.

Eid Mubarak to everyone!