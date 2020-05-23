Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Top WhatsApp, Facebook and Text messages to wish your loved ones!

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan with Eid celebrations after a 30-day long fasting ritual, known as Rozas. Muslims across the globe eagerly wait for Eid to celebrate the festival with much gusto and fervour. Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of the 30-day period of fasting or Rozas. Eid-ul-Fitr is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

The day and date of Eid may vary depending upon different time zones and moon sighting.

The date of Eid will be decided upon the moon sighting on May 23, Saturday, most likely. If the moon is sighted on that day, then Eid will be celebrated on May 24, Sunday. Otherwise, it will be on May 25, 2020 - Monday.

Amid lockdown, if you are away from your loved ones, you can send these beautiful messages and celebrate the essence of Eid:

May Allah's blessings and guidance be with you till eternity.

Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

Let there be light, positivity and happiness in your life

and may there never be any dearth of good friends.

Eid Mubarak Dost!

May Allah bless you with all the happiness

in the world and may you always receive his grace.

Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

May Allah shower his blessings upon you and your family

and may you continue to rise, shine and smile.

Eid Mubarak!

May the angels protect you...

May the goodness surround you...

May the sadness forget you...

And may Allah always bless you...

Eid Mubarak!

There's no greater blessing than that of Allah,

There's no greater happiness than that of attaining pure Bliss.

Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak

Let's pray to Allah, the merciful Lord and seek forgiveness for all our sins,

here's hoping the shining light of the Almighty Allah will bless the souls with his divine power. Eid Mubarak to all.

Here's wishing everyone Eid Mubarak!