हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eid 2021

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Crescent moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid on May 13 in middle-east

India, which generally celebrates Eid a day later from Saudi, will look for the crescent moon today and if not sighted the country will celebrate Eid on Friday (May 14).

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Crescent moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid on May 13 in middle-east
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr will be observed on Thursday (May 13) in Saudi Arabia and other middle eastern countries as the moon was not sighted on Tuesday.

India, which generally celebrates Eid a day later from Saudi, will look for the crescent moon today and if not sighted the country will celebrate Eid on Friday (May 14).

Eid falls on the first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar Shawwal, which comes after the holy month of Ramadan in which Muslims observe fast from pre-dawn to dusk for a month.

Islamic calendar follows lunar motion unlike the Georgian calendar, hence Ramadan can fall in different seasons over the years.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a day of celebration after the spiritual month of Ramadan in which Muslims try to get closer to Allah through fasting and good deeds. It is a day in which Muslims are grateful for being granted the holy month of Ramadan and all its blessings. They pray for a continued increase in their piety level for the rest of the year.

You cannot observe a fast on Eid-ul-Fitr as it is a day of celebration.

Muslims across the globe perform an Eid prayer in the morning at a congregational mosque, which this year due to COVID restrictions will be performed at home by many families. New clothes are worn and Eidi or Eid gifts are given to younger members of the family by their elders.

Delicious food items are also prepared to mark the occasion. In the Indian subcontinent, many families make a sweet dish called sewayyin for Eid. The feast prepared for the festival can vary depending upon the cultural and social factors of a particular geography.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Eid 2021EidEid-al-Fitr 2021Eid-ul-Fitr 2021Saudi ArabiaIndiaCrescent MoonEid moon sighted
Next
Story

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Date, significance and celebration

Must Watch

PT6M5S

Coronavirus Update: Vaccine Crisis for 18+ ?