Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, History, Significance, And Much More

It's one of the most fortunate periods of the year. All around the nation, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is observed with great enthusiasm and commitment each year. One of the luckiest Sankashti Chaturthi celebrations of the year is Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi.

Every month, people celebrate Sankashti Chaturthi, a festival honouring Lord Ganesha. Every month on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, people celebrate Sankashti Chaturthi. The month of Vaishakha coincides with Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi.

Date And Time:

This year's Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi falls on May 26. Drik Panchang states that the Chaturthi Tithi will start on May 26 at 6:06 PM and end on May 27 at 4:53 PM.

History:

Devotees rise early on this day and begin their day with a holy bath. They make modak sweets, which is Lord Ganesha's favourite. They also eat Satvik meals and maintain a full day's fast. Chanting Ganesha Atharvashirsha is a way for devotees to ask the Lord for blessings.

Significance:

Those troubled in their personal and professional lives might ask the Lord for forgiveness and reconciliation. It is believed that on the auspicious day of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi, if one fast and prays fervently to Lord Ganesha, Lord Ganesha will bestow wealth and prosperity upon them.