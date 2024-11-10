Advertisement
EKADASHI 2024

Ekadashi 2024: Will It Be Observed On November 11 Or 12? Significance, Rituals, And All You Need To Know

Ekadashi 2024, celebrated on November 11-12, marks Lord Vishnu's awakening with fasting, rituals, and spiritual devotion among devotees. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ekadashi 2024: Will It Be Observed On November 11 Or 12? Significance, Rituals, And All You Need To Know Pic Credit: Freepik

Ekadashi 2024 is a significant Hindu observance, celebrated this year on November 11-12, as devotees honor Lord Vishnu’s awakening from his four-month cosmic rest. This special day, known as Devuthani Ekadashi, marks the second Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, a time revered for fasting, spiritual rituals, and community devotion. 

Date and Timings for Devuthani Ekadashi 2024 

According to Drik Panchang, the observance of Devuthani Ekadashi begins on November 11 at 6:46 pm and ends on November 12 at 4:04 pm. However, the main fast will be observed on November 12, with the breaking of the fast, or Parana, scheduled for November 13 between 6:42 am and 8:51 am. 

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 18:46 on Nov 11, 2024 

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 16:04 on Nov 12, 2024 

Significance of Devuthani Ekadashi 

Devuthani Ekadashi holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning, as it symbolizes the end of Lord Vishnu’s slumber, also known as ‘Dev Shayan.’ This period is seen as inauspicious for weddings and other significant ceremonies, which only resume after his awakening, called Dev Jagran or Utthan. Fasting and performing rituals on this day is believed to grant blessings and spiritual merit, enhancing devotion and spiritual growth. 

Devuthani Ekadashi Rituals and Practices 

The day of Devuthani Ekadashi is observed with various rituals that devotees follow to honor the occasion: 

Fasting and Dietary Restrictions: Devotees observe a strict fast, abstaining from tamasic foods, which include items such as onion, garlic, meat, alcohol, and stale food. Rice and salt are also avoided, and many consume only water or light liquids throughout the day. 

Early Morning Rituals: The day begins with devotees rising before sunrise to bathe and cleanse. They then prepare an altar decorated with a sugarcane pavilion and place an idol or image of Lord Vishnu in the center. 

Offerings and Prayers: Devotees offer sugarcane, water chestnuts, yellow fruits, and sweets to Lord Vishnu. A ghee lamp is lit and left to burn throughout the night as a symbol of devotion, while devotees recite verses from the Vishnu Purana and listen to the Vrat Katha, strengthening their spiritual connection to Lord Vishnu. 

Symbolism of Devuthani Ekadashi 

This sacred observance reflects the cycle of renewal and devotion in Hindu tradition. By fasting, meditating, and honoring Lord Vishnu’s awakening, devotees seek spiritual clarity, harmony, and blessings. The rituals serve as a reminder of faith, discipline, and the cyclical nature of auspicious and inauspicious times in the Hindu calendar. 

Ekadashi 2024 promises a day of devotion, reflection, and community, as devotees across India and beyond join in prayer and celebration. 

