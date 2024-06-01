Ekadashi In June 2024: Date, Time, Significance, And More

Ekadashi is observed twice a month, for a total of 24 celebrations annually. Find out when Ekadashi falls in June 2024.

One of the lucky days in the Hindu calendar that is devoted to Lord Vishnu is Ekadashi. In order to obtain spiritual cleansing and ask for Lord Vishnu's blessings, devotees fast and pray on this day. It is said that keeping the Ekadashi fast has many advantages, one of which being the forgiveness of previous transgressions. Every year, two Ekadashis are observed during Shukla Paksha and one during Krishna Paksha, for a total of 24 Ekadashis.

"Ekadashi" is the control of our mind and 10 senses, preventing undesirable thoughts such as greed, lust, and rage. Let's learn more about the date, tithi, importance, and customs of Ekadashi in June 2024.

Date And Time

In Hinduism, Ekadashi is a holy day with great significance. June 2nd, Sunday, will be Apara Ekadashi, and June 17th, Monday, will be Nirjala Ekadashi in 2024. The Apara Ekadashi starts on June 2, 2024, at 05:04 am, and finishes on June 3, 2024, at 02:41 am. On June 3, 2024, the Parana time runs from 01:05 pm to 03:44 pm.

Significance

The advantages of fasting on Apara Ekadashi are also conferred by bathing in the three sacred rivers during the Kartik month or making pinda (ritual sacrifices) to ancestors beside the Ganges.

Keeping this fast removes poverty, promotes success in all endeavors, and bestows renown, fortune, and money. Another name for Apara Ekadashi is Achala Ekadashi.

Of all the Ekadashis, Nirjala Ekadashi is regarded as the most unique. By fasting on Nirjala Ekadashi, one can attain salvation (moksha) and reap the benefits of all 24 Ekadashis in a year. The hardest fast, though, is this one since it requires giving up both food and liquids.