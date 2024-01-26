French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations that is taking place in all its glory today, January 26, 2024. A day earlier the French President arrived in India but his first stop was the Pink City of Jaipur in Rajasthan. Later at night, he arrived in the capital Delhi, where the grand Republic Day parade takes place. Macron's visit marks a unique reciprocal exchange following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on its National Day in July 2023.

According to sources, in Delhi, the French President is staying at the luxury hotel ITC Maurya. He is reportedly staying on the Grand Presidential Floor of the hotel, where US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump have also stayed in the past. According to hotel sources, French President Macron is extremely warm and has a friendly demeanour. Even though he arrived at the hotel late at night, he warmly greeted the hotel staff and was all smiles.

The hotel, where Macron is staying, was all lit up in tricolours ahead of India's 75th Republic Day.

When it comes to his diet, the hotel said the French President prefers to keep his breakfast very light and is especially fond of the fruit platter. You can catch a glimpse of the President's favourite breakfast platter below.

Earlier in the day, Macron called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a dear friend, Macron took to X to post, "My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!"

This is the sixth time (the highest for any country) that a French leader is participating in India's biggest ceremonial event. This tradition began with President Jacques Chirac in 1976, followed by Valery Giscard d'Estaing in 1980, Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, and Francois Hollande in 2016. PM Modi and President Macron have engaged in a series of high-profile meetings throughout 2023, underscoring the strength and depth of the bilateral relationship. Their interactions have spanned various global platforms, including the COP 28 Summit in Dubai, the G20 Leaders' Summit, and the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Notably, President Macron was also the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Celebrations in France in July 2023.