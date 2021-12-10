EsselWorld Leisure wins Mapic, ‘India’s most admired speciality retailer of the year Award’

Mumbai: India’s most favourite Family Entertainment destination and pioneer in India’s amusement industry, EsselWorld Leisure Pvt Ltd. has won many hearts for the past 3 decades of 30 million-plus guests and has still been the most admired entertaining family destination.

EsselWorld Leisure Pvt Ltd was announced ‘India’s most admired speciality retailer of the year Award’ at the Mapic India Retailer Award that was hosted in Mumbai on 8th of December 2021.

EsselWorld Leisure Pvt Ltd was nominated in Entertainment category and won the prestigious award second time consecutively where it had a tough competition with various cinema, multiplexes, malls, water & dry parks, indoor entertainment etc. across India.

Mr. Paresh Mishra, Sr. Vice President – Sales, Marketing and Real Estate, EsselWorld Leisure Pvt Ltd. said, “We feel extremely proud to receive the prestigious award presented by Mapic India. EsselWorld Leisure Pvt Ltd. will soon turn 32 and we are overwhelmed to know that we have always been the most admired and amusing destination and we still continue to hold that place in everybody’s hearts. We will strive to keep entertaining our patrons and share our happiness with them!”

MAPIC India Retail Awards is India's most premiere awards programme for retailers. Having originated in 1996 internationally, the MAPIC Awards reward excellence, Innovation and creativity in the Retail Real Estate industry and are held every year at Cannes, France during MAPIC, the world's leading Retail Real Estate event which draws participation across international shopping centre developers and retailers. MAPIC India Retail Awards, now part of the worldwide MAPIC portfolio, recognises and honours excellence in every major format and category of modern retail in India.