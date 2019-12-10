EsselWorld to host the most happening New Year bash in town!

Bignite' 19, a most happening New Year Bash in town at EsselWorld and it's getting bigger and better with each passing year. The party goers can look forward for incredible music, dance, thrilling rides, delicious food, drinks, international acts and a carnival where the fun doesn't stop till the sun comes up on a brand New Year! Make most of this early bird offer! Hurry!

Scheme details:

Bignite 2019 Early Bird Offer – 1640 slash to ₹ 1066 i.e 35% off

Offer validity: till 10th Dec'19

Terms & conditions:

Bignite'19 entry ticket includes access to both the parks i.e EsselWorld & Water Kingdom and access to unlimited rides, slides, events, DIY activity & shows.

Bignite`19 entry ticket is valid only on 31st December 2019, 8 PM onwards.

Bignite entry ticket is not valid on any other tickets i.e. Combined, Annual Passport Next or Super Saver Car Combos.

All paid attractions, coin operated games are charged as per actual.

Please carry the printout of the e-ticket i.e. Along with the T&C pages to exchange it for a valid ticket(s) at our park counters.

Tickets once booked cannot be exchanged, cancelled or refunded.

No two promotions/ offers can be clubbed or combined at the time of visit to chosen park(s).

All other facilities such as ferry, locker, F&B, Paid attractions etc., comes with extra and actual cost.

ELPL is not responsible for the loss of ticket and neither refund/cancelled nor issue of duplicate ticket be made against in any case.

Loose or Torn e-ticket will not be accepted (if the name of the guest is not reflecting properly).

All bags, backpacks & personal items will be inspected prior entering the parks. Picnic lunches, large Duffle bags, suitcases, coolers, bags with wheels, weapons, outside food & beverages, soft drinks, medicines, alcohol, and illegal drugs strictly not allowed within premises.

Selling of tickets/coupons is not permissible and is a fraudulent practice and a crime.

The management recommends leaving unnecessary articles in vehicle and ELPL shall not be responsible for loss of any valuables, mishap or any other damages.

The management reserves the right to withdraw this scheme/ticket/offer without giving prior notice.

Management reserves rights to ask a person to leave the park, in case of non-adherence of the park rules.

Misuse of e-ticket constitutes fraud and warrants legal action.

It's a limited time period offer.

Management reserves the right to admission.