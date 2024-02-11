Events Calendar For February With These Mind-Blowing Music And Art Fests Across India

As February unfolds, Indian cities transforms into a hub of excitement, offering a plethora of events to indulge in. Whether you're a music aficionado, comedy enthusiast, or culture connoisseur, the capital has something special in store for you. Let's delve into the buzzing atmosphere and explore the array of experiences awaiting eager attendees.

G EAZY - India Tour

Witness history as G-Eazy debuts in India, delivering an unforgettable performance filled with his chart-topping hits. Don't miss this chance to groove to his unparalleled talent with performnaces in Bengaluru on 10, New Delhi NCR on February 11 and Mumbai on February 15.

When: 11th February 2024

Where: G EAZY India Tour Delhi - TBD

Price: Rs 1,250 Onwards

37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2024

Immerse yourself in a vibrant fusion of India's cultural diversity and craftsmanship. Explore handcrafted treasures and global offerings at this enriching festival.

When: 2nd - 18th February 2024

Where: Surajkund Meal Ground, Faridabad

Timings: 10 AM Onwards

Price: Rs 120 Onwards

Moonrise Festival 2024

Indulge in a symphony of romance and music at Delhi-NCR's grand Valentine's bash, featuring captivating performances against a backdrop of love and rhythm. With a lineup of singers like Adnan Sami, Akhil Sachdeva, KR$NA, Seedhe Maut, DG Immortals and many more.

When: 10th & 11th February 2024

Where: JLN Stadium Gate No. 2

Timings: 12 PM Onwards

Price: Rs 799 Onwards

Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft. Ravi Gupta

Let Ravi Gupta whisk away your worries with his hilarious stand-up special, promising an evening filled with laughter and light-hearted entertainment.

When: 1st, 8th, 18th & 23rd February 2024

Where: Multiple Venues In Delhi NCR

Price: Rs 499 Onwards

Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai Ft. Harsh Gujral

Prepare for a laughter-filled ride with Harsh Gujral's witty comedy and impeccable timing, promising an evening of non-stop entertainment.

When: 4th, 11th & 20th February 2024

Where: Multiple Venues in Delhi NCR

Timings: 8 PM Onwards

Price: Rs 999 Onwards

Live Performance By K-Pop Sensation Aoora

Embark on an unforgettable K-pop journey with Aoora, the Bigg Boss fame contestant featuring a dynamic live show and exciting fan interactions.

When: 10th February 2024

Where: Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura

Timings: 5 PM Onwards

Price: Rs 499 Onwards

Zakir Khan Delhi Live

Get ready for a laughter extravaganza with Zakir Khan's signature comedy style and hilarious anecdotes, promising an evening of pure entertainment.

When: 16th & 17th February 2024

Where: Thyagraj Stadium, Delhi

Timings: 7 PM Onwards

Price: Rs 799 Onwards

SOLEDITION - India’s 1st Sneaker & Street Festival

Immerse yourself in the vibrant street culture at India's first Sneaker & Street Festival, featuring live performances, customizations, and more.

When: 24th & 25th February 2024

Where: Major Dhayan Chand Stadium

Timings: 1 PM Onwards

Price: Rs 1,299 Onwards

Sunburn Arena Ft. Illenium

Experience the mesmerizing melodies of Illenium as he takes you on a sonic journey filled with emotion and electrifying beats.

When: 25th February 2024

Timings: 4 PM Onwards

Price: Rs 1,000 Onwards

Bengal Bazar

Explore a diverse range of apparel, art, and culinary delights at Bengal Bazar, curated by renowned designers and artists.

When: 15th - 17th February 2024

Where: Hauz Khas, Delhi

Timings: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Winteria Fest

Delight in captivating shows, thrilling performances, and a vibrant marketplace offering entertainment for the whole family amidst a winter wonderland atmosphere.

When: 10th & 11th February 2024

Timings: 12noon to 10PM

Where: Noida Haat, Sector – 32, Noida