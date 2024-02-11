Events Calendar For February With These Mind-Blowing Music And Art Fests Across India
February's itienery lineup is sizzling with diverse events. From concerts to festivals, engage yourself in the city's vibrant social scene. Check out what's happening this month!
As February unfolds, Indian cities transforms into a hub of excitement, offering a plethora of events to indulge in. Whether you're a music aficionado, comedy enthusiast, or culture connoisseur, the capital has something special in store for you. Let's delve into the buzzing atmosphere and explore the array of experiences awaiting eager attendees.
G EAZY - India Tour
Witness history as G-Eazy debuts in India, delivering an unforgettable performance filled with his chart-topping hits. Don't miss this chance to groove to his unparalleled talent with performnaces in Bengaluru on 10, New Delhi NCR on February 11 and Mumbai on February 15.
When: 11th February 2024
Where: G EAZY India Tour Delhi - TBD
Price: Rs 1,250 Onwards
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2024
Immerse yourself in a vibrant fusion of India's cultural diversity and craftsmanship. Explore handcrafted treasures and global offerings at this enriching festival.
When: 2nd - 18th February 2024
Where: Surajkund Meal Ground, Faridabad
Timings: 10 AM Onwards
Price: Rs 120 Onwards
Moonrise Festival 2024
Indulge in a symphony of romance and music at Delhi-NCR's grand Valentine's bash, featuring captivating performances against a backdrop of love and rhythm. With a lineup of singers like Adnan Sami, Akhil Sachdeva, KR$NA, Seedhe Maut, DG Immortals and many more.
When: 10th & 11th February 2024
Where: JLN Stadium Gate No. 2
Timings: 12 PM Onwards
Price: Rs 799 Onwards
Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft. Ravi Gupta
Let Ravi Gupta whisk away your worries with his hilarious stand-up special, promising an evening filled with laughter and light-hearted entertainment.
When: 1st, 8th, 18th & 23rd February 2024
Where: Multiple Venues In Delhi NCR
Price: Rs 499 Onwards
Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai Ft. Harsh Gujral
Prepare for a laughter-filled ride with Harsh Gujral's witty comedy and impeccable timing, promising an evening of non-stop entertainment.
When: 4th, 11th & 20th February 2024
Where: Multiple Venues in Delhi NCR
Timings: 8 PM Onwards
Price: Rs 999 Onwards
Live Performance By K-Pop Sensation Aoora
Embark on an unforgettable K-pop journey with Aoora, the Bigg Boss fame contestant featuring a dynamic live show and exciting fan interactions.
When: 10th February 2024
Where: Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura
Timings: 5 PM Onwards
Price: Rs 499 Onwards
Zakir Khan Delhi Live
Get ready for a laughter extravaganza with Zakir Khan's signature comedy style and hilarious anecdotes, promising an evening of pure entertainment.
When: 16th & 17th February 2024
Where: Thyagraj Stadium, Delhi
Timings: 7 PM Onwards
Price: Rs 799 Onwards
SOLEDITION - India’s 1st Sneaker & Street Festival
Immerse yourself in the vibrant street culture at India's first Sneaker & Street Festival, featuring live performances, customizations, and more.
When: 24th & 25th February 2024
Where: Major Dhayan Chand Stadium
Timings: 1 PM Onwards
Price: Rs 1,299 Onwards
Sunburn Arena Ft. Illenium
Experience the mesmerizing melodies of Illenium as he takes you on a sonic journey filled with emotion and electrifying beats.
When: 25th February 2024
Timings: 4 PM Onwards
Price: Rs 1,000 Onwards
Bengal Bazar
Explore a diverse range of apparel, art, and culinary delights at Bengal Bazar, curated by renowned designers and artists.
When: 15th - 17th February 2024
Where: Hauz Khas, Delhi
Timings: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
Winteria Fest
Delight in captivating shows, thrilling performances, and a vibrant marketplace offering entertainment for the whole family amidst a winter wonderland atmosphere.
When: 10th & 11th February 2024
Timings: 12noon to 10PM
Where: Noida Haat, Sector – 32, Noida
