Exclusive: 5 Most LOYAL Zodiac Signs - is Your Partner one of Them? Check What Astrologer Says

Loyalty is a trait that forms the basis of every successful relationship in this world - be it friendships, romantic relationships, relationships with family and even those that we foster in our work life, among colleagues. When it comes to romantic love, this quality assumes all the more significance - relationships are built on mutual trust between partners and loyalty strengthens that bond of trust. While every person is unique, astrologer Nishtha Verma of All India Institute of Occult Science shares that there are some sun signs who are known for their loyal nature.

While it's not as if only these people are loyal, or that each and everyone who belongs to these zodiac signs are loyal, however, astrology can provide a basic insight, believes Nishtha Verma. So who among the 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - are known for their trustworthy nature? Let's find out.

Top 5 loyal zodiac signs - check list

1. CANCER

People belonging to this zodiac are very emotional and have a difficult time falling in love, but at the same time, they cannot live without love. These people can't see anybody in pain, hence Cancerians are very loyal when it comes to love and relationships. They are trustworthy and will never backstab you. In a nutshell, having a Cancerian in your life is like winning a lottery. You will rarely have a reason to doubt their love.

2. TAURUS

Taureans do not give in to petty problems and are very calming and soothing to be with, they are fun-loving and enthusiastic. This zodiac sign is god-fearing and thus has a divine reason to be loyal. They refrain from creating negative karmic ties, so they wholeheartedly try to be loyal in love. They believe in long-term relationships, so when a Taurean approaches you, be assured that they have something in their heart. On the flip side, they tend to be jealous, so their partner needs to make sure they feel secure in their relationship. Apart from this, Taurus is the chilliest sign and they make the safest partners and lovers.

3. SCORPIO

Scorpio scores pretty high on the list of most loyal zodiac signs - they happen to be the most honest and loyal human beings out there. People of this sign have an intense personality, they feel deeply and are known for their passion and devotion. Once they make a commitment, they stick to it. It is difficult to earn their trust but when you do, they will dedicate their whole self to you. They value trust and honesty and expect their partners to be the same way. They are staunch and devoted. You can always count on them through highs and lows.

4. VIRGO

Virgo is also a loyal zodiac sign. They are conservative by nature, and the very thought of adultery is horrifying for them, so these individuals steer clear from cheating and being disloyal to their partners. Virgos make great lovers as they really care, are reliable and honest, and are the epitome of trustworthiness. They are givers in relationships and show their love through acts of service. The Virgo personality is very loyal and humble. One of their best qualities is that though they achieve a lot in life, they know how to stay humble.

5. LEO

Leos are basically as loyal as they come. Being the fiery sign, once committed, they will stand by your side whatever happens. They are a bit of attention seekers and they need all that they think they deserve in a relationship. Their loyalty is such that they will defend you against all odds until they themselves catch you cheating or being unfaithful. When they meet someone, they really connect with what they are in the long run. They are very bold in love and make sure their partner feels completely secure in the relationship, thus making them one of the most loyal zodiacs. Although known for being social and flirtatious they are loyal because they’re firm about their opinions.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the expert quoted and do not reflect the views of Zee News)