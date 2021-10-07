Exclusive: Ideas for stylish festive season outfits on a budget for Navratri 2021

New Delhi: The festive season carries with it the delight of sprucing up our spaces and ourselves to kick in the celebratory mode. While, due to COVID-19 pandemic, remaining at home and having a cosy celebration have become widely popular, try not to hold back yourself while dressing up.

Below are some outfits' suggestions for this festive season by Anuj Mundhra, Chairman and Managing Director- Nandani Creation Limited popularly known with the brand name- “Jaipurkurti.com”.

Fashionable Straight Kurta

If comfort is your priority, go for a straight kurta. The kurti is an ideal mix of style and ease. A fashionable straight kurta can be paired with pant and palazzos. It is an outfit that goes with all body types. In case you are not somebody who enjoys heavy ethnic clothing, a straight kurti can be the most ideal choice for you.

Embroidered kurti with Palazzos

Palazzos can instantaneously give your outfit a more formal and festive feel. Depending on how formal the gathering is, you can choose a comfortable fabric or can go for a formal fabric like Georgette. You can walk with ease, move around as much as you want and yet look put-together. A stylish and simple to-execute look, this is one ethnic outfit that each lady ought to have in her wardrobe.

Choose a Brocade Suit

Brocade is an exemplary Indian wear staple. The scene of conventional ethnic wear wouldn't be something the same without it and no festive season is finished without this timeless style. Intense yet tasteful, a brocade suit set will make you feel like putting your best self forward for this festive season.

Go Indo-western with Dhoti and Kurta

This clothing is the ideal combination of western and Indian clothing sensibilities coming together. A snazzy and popular pair of dhoti pants with short kurti is really adorable chic. This outfit ensures elegance and gives you a youthful look.

Flared Skirts

One of the most versatile festive trends, flared skirts can be clubbed with long kurtas, short tops and even shirts. There’s just so much you can do when it comes to designing this versatile piece of clothing. The best part about flared skirts is that they offer extreme comfort and look beautiful and classy in all seasons.

A crop top and skirt mix is an easy decision with regards to remaining young and smart for festive celebrations. Full printed skirts with minimally decorated or strong hued crop tops for ladies in differentiating colours is an enchanting, accommodating approach to pull off this look.

Suit sets with Shararas

Flared bottoms, especially in sharara or gharara styles are in fashion these days and the trend is only picking up. They are further enhanced with decorative Organza laces at the bottom of the shararas. These outfits are even done up with shirts that have flared sleeves.

Indian clothing has unlimited choices for any event. A little exploring can give you numerous recent trends. Indeed, even basic outfits like a kurta and leggings can be spruced up with accessories like studs, neckbands. Thus, go into your wardrobe and put on your most merry outfits and take advantage of this season.