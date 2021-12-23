Exclusive: Ideas to decorate your workspace this Christmas season!

New Delhi: Christmas 2021 is just around the corner! While the celebration this year will be mellowed down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it however doesn’t mean you can’t ring in the festive mood. As your workspace is the place where you spend most of your time, we have got some easy ideas to deck it up.

Decorative Lighting

Decorative lighting strings will transform your dull cubicle or table into a spot you'll enjoy spending time in.

“A warm yellow tone should be ideal. When deciding how to decorate the workplace cubicle for Christmas with lights, use mild colors that will not strain your vision. You can redesign your work table as a display featuring Santa and reindeer on fake snow, or you can use other decor items such as pines and artificial Christmas trees,” shares Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture.

Window Stencils

Window stencils are a simple yet effective workplace Christmas décor idea. They're often composed of transparent or opaque vinyl with unique designs, offering you virtually limitless design options.

“They are fast and easy to apply, and they leave no permanent mark when removed. This Christmas, instead of placing the Xmas tree inside the office, place one outside your door. You can also use fake snow which will give the ambience a magical touch. Wrap small and large items in traditional wrapping paper or simple solid paper for a more minimalist look. Use flowers to brighten up the room! You may incorporate Christmas gifts into your Christmas decor,” tells Lokendra Singh Ranawat, Founder and CEO, WoodenStreet.

Add Christmas Accessories

“Incorporate some homely vibes in your office decor to feel the warmth of the chilly festive season. Decorate your desk with Christmas accessories like small bells and fairy lights. Create that festive environment around you to feel the season of happiness,” says Nakul Mathur, Managing Director, Avanta Business Centre.