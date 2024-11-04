Exclusive: Love Buying Jewels? Know What Kind Is Best Suited For Your Skin Type, Quick Look At Budget-Friendly Options

Who doesn't like buying those bright and shining jewels that beautifully grab the attention of onlookers all around? Well, just getting a handful is not enough, right? But while buying a priced possession is a dream but safeguarding it from moisture and heat is equally important. Dr Preeti Jain, who has a dermatology fellowship from Singapore ventured into jewellery designing with a ring she made for her mother with love and etched with the words 'Jewels by Preeti'. She told Zee News Digital how brides-to-be can pick their wedding jewellery and tips to protect your best buy.

● What made you switch from being a doctor to jewellery designing?

My transition from a conventional career path to becoming the founder of Jewels by Preeti has been all about following my innate passion which has always been about jewellery. It all commenced with a ring that I made for my mother with love and etched with the words ‘Jewels by Preeti.’ My relentless passion made me pursue a career in the jewellery arena, and having the credential of an MBBS doctor with a dermatology fellowship from Singapore helped me in many ways to gauge where my true passion lies, breaking away from what's expected as a conventional career path.

● What kind of jewellery is best suited for sensitive skin?

Customers can purchase sterling silver jewellery, as it is a great alternative that is also gentle on the skin and has anti-allergic properties. They can opt for hypoallergenic jewellery options, allowing individuals with sensitive skin to enjoy wearing jewellery pieces without worrying about any discomfort or irritation.

Hypoallergenic jewellery doesn't contain nickel, as it is a troublemaker when it comes to causing an allergic reaction. Also, platinum pieces like earrings and bracelets often have very high levels of pure platinum in them, making them a great choice for people with highly sensitive skin.

In fact, many jewellers recommend platinum as the safest metal to wear, and when it comes to choosing the right gold jewellery, 18k is ideal for those who have more sensitive skin, and it is also a popular choice in modern designs.

● Since it’s a festive time, what could be the best budget gifting option?

Lab-grown diamond jewellery is a great gifting option when it comes to having a budget in mind. Also, gifting lab-grown diamond (LGD) jewellery has been gaining massive popularity this year, because of its low cost and a wide variety of options to choose from.

Especially among young professionals, as lab-grown diamonds are more affordable compared to natural diamonds, also it looks exquisite and is jewellery that is environmentally responsible.

● Right now, what’s the hot-selling jewellery type - gold, silver, or diamond?

Diamond jewellery remains a strong trend in 2024, as more and more customers are shopping for custom-made and lightweight diamond jewellery designs. Young customers are purchasing diamond pieces that are perfect for everyday wear and layering their jewellery to express their own sense of style and personality.

● How should we protect our jewels from getting tarnished due to moisture or heat?

You can extend the longevity of your precious jewellery by taking care of them. The first tip is to protect it from any moisture and liquids, you can protect it by storing it properly in a ziploc bag and making sure to get rid of as much air as possible before sealing it.

Maintain a consistent temperature in the room that the jewellery is stored in, as the steadier the temperature, the better it is.

Also, by investing in top-notch quality jewellery, customers can rest assured about the durability quotient of the product.

● What type of jewellery should a bride opt for in the winter season?

For the winter season, modern brides can shop for choker diamond necklaces and go for dazzling jewellery pieces. They can also shop for pearls, as pearls are perfect for a winter wedding, not only exhibit timeless elegance and sophistication but also perfectly complement the feminine aesthetic of wedding ensembles.

● Any special tips for all brides-to-be?

Focus on your comfort level, not just on raving jewellery trends going on. It is important to choose wedding jewellery pieces according to the dress and remember that the attire should highlight the jewellery, not diminish its value.



