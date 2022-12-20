EXCLUSIVE: Money Horoscope 2023 - New Year predictions for career and education for all zodiac signs

Career horoscope 2023: The New Year is upon us. A new year will bring new hopes and aspirations. One of the most important aspect of our future is related to money and career. So how will Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces fare in terms of career and education in 2023? Rosie Jasrotia, astrologer and Vastu consultant, shares with Zee News digital how the new year, Year 2023, will be in terms of career, money and education.

Aries career horoscope 2023:

At the beginning of the year, for Aries natives, Shani will enter the benefic place, which will affect health, love, education, stock market, and market property and till April 22, this time will be challenging for natives. After April 22, Rahu will combine with Rahu in Guru Lagna. Jupiter's conjuncture will confuse the mind of the native, there is a possibility of loss in business due to wrong decisions, due to interference in education and confusion, and desired results will not be achieved. If Rahu changes its sign after October 30, then there will be an improvement in business and there will be a possibility of promotion in the job. Remedy- Remedies of Shani Dev will bring success, chant Beej mantras of Shani.

Taurus career horoscope 2023:

It will be good for Taurus, Shani Dev will remain in the tenth house, then you will get success after working hard. After April 22, Rahu will combine with Jupiter in the 12th house, then financial problems can increase. However, there are chances for promotion for the employed too. Chances are there, Venus being debilitated in the middle of the year indicates loss by another person and after October 30, there will be gains in job and business. Remedy: It will be auspicious to offer a coconut in the temple of Mata every Tuesday and recite Shri Durga Saptshati on that day.

Gemini career horoscope 2023:

This time is going to be very good for Gemini people, but there may be a slight delay in promotion and hard work will have to be more. There will also be opportunities to take loans, and loans will increase for businessmen; there will be problems in profit for students. This time can cause hindrances in education; after October 30, the time is good for employed people.

Cancer career horoscope 2023:

There will be chances of promotion for the employed, but problems related to health and personal life may have to be faced, which may affect their work capacity, although they will continue to dominate the workplace. Time is also good for the business class, after April 22, job seekers may feel problems at the workplace, and problems will also be faced in business.

Leo career horoscope:

The time is good for the employed people of the Leo zodiac sign till April, but the business class will have to face problems as there may be sudden loss in business, so avoid taking big risks. Leos should control their anger. There will be a conjunction of Guru Rahu in the ninth house, which can cause losses on long business trips in April - there is a possibility of being cheated by a close friend. Leos will have to restrain their speech, this would benefit them both in job and business.

Virgo career horoscope:

There will be a possibility of getting a job for the natives of the Virgo zodiac but this year will be full of struggle for the business class. Due to the low setting of Venus in the middle of the year, expenses will also increase. This year will bring new opportunities for the students and they will get favorable results.

Libra career horoscope:

Mixed results will be received at the beginning of the year. This time will be good for students, they will get opportunities to study abroad. The business class will struggle in business and there are chances of increasing debt. Domestic stress, work-related problems, and secret concerns will remain. For those with a job, the year will give mixed results.

Scorpio career horoscope:

This year will give good results for Scorpions. The auspicious aspect of Jupiter from the beginning of the year till April 21, and the aspect of Mars from the beginning of the year till March 12, will help establish relations with the higher officials and can lead to promotions for the employed. There will be opportunities for those with job. This year will bring good profit for the business class also. The time from the beginning of the year till April will be very good for students, they will get favorable results.

Capricorn career horoscope:

A good year on cards for Capricorn. This time will be good for business, there will be financial gains. But there will be a race, success will be achieved after hard work. This year will bring mixed results for students. From the beginning of the year till May, there will be tension in the air. Differences of opinion and disputes with close relatives can happen and income will be less while expenditure will be more.

Aquarius career horoscope:

For Aquarius natives, this zodiac will be affected by Saturn's half-and-half. As a result, there will be a lot of hard work and expenses related to business. But in spite of this, with an increase in effort, new business-related plans will also be made. For people with jobs, time is very good and it is going to bring promotion and there are chances of increase in salary.

Pisces career horoscope:

For Pisceans, this time will be a bit of a struggle, and there should be control over speech and expenses. There will be a possibility of long-distance travel. Some Pisceans may face financial problems and issues in careers. There is a possibility of getting cheated by some of the close relatives due to the conjuncture of Guru Rahu from April 22 to October 30. After October 30, there will be new problems due to Rahu's communication in this zodiac.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the astrologer and do not reflect the views of Zee News)