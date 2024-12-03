Exclusive: ‘Virtually, Every Artiste In India Is Independent’, Says Famous Singer Shubha Mudgal

Renowned Indian Hindustani classical and Indi-pop singer Shubha Mudgal has uncountable hits including devotional songs to her credit. Her song 'Ab ke sajan sawan me..' remains a timeless beauty ruling the hearts of consecutive generations. Mudgal will be performing at Delhi Classical Music Festival from December 3 to December 5, 2024, being organised by the Sahitya Kala Parishad and the Government of NCT of Delhi. The festival promises to enthral the listeners with some mesmerising performances by some of the most prominent Indian classical music maestros.In an interview with Zee News Digital, Shubha Mudgal shared her love, journey and festive feel of classical music.1. What inspired you to pursue classical music, and who have been your most significant mentors along the way? Shubha Mudgal- My parents, the late Jaya and Skand Gupt, shared a passion for music and I inherited from them their keen interest in music. They actively encouraged me to study music and make it a part of my life. I was fortunate to be accepted as a disciple by Pt. Ramashreya Jha “Ramrang”, one of the most revered scholar-musician-composers of recent times. Later I was also fortunate to be guided by great maestros and teachers like Pt. Vasant Thakar, Pt Jitendra Abhisheki, Pt. Kumar Gandharve and Smt. Naina Devi ji. 2. What role do events like this festival play in keeping classical music alive in modern India? Shubha Mudgal- Traditional arts such as classical music are a part of India’s rich and varied cultural fabric. Festivals like the Delhi Classical Music festival, through its sustained efforts to provide exposure to classical music, possibly encourage new listeners to come and experience the magic of Hindustani classical music, and also provide an opportunity for experienced and discerning listeners to hear and enjoy the artistry of diverse artistes specialising in different styles. 3. Which raag or composition holds a special place in your heart, and why? Shubha Mudgal- It is music which holds a special place in my heart, and in a very large part of it; not any one single composition or raag. 4. What advice would you give young, aspiring classical musicians trying to find their footing in this field? Shubha Mudgal- I think the best person to provide advice to young aspirants would be their respective gurus. From me, they can always expect lots of good wishes and a keen desire to listen to their music. 5. How do you see the future of Indian classical music in the age of digital platforms and globalization? Shubha Mudgal- Indian classical music has always been adaptable and resilient. It has survived and overcome many challenges and will continue to do so. The digital platform too is already being utilised for classical music in many ways, so I do not see any insurmountable challenges as long as there are artists and audiences who are eager to listen to them. 6. "Ab Ke Sawan" remains a timeless favourite. What do you think makes it so enduring in the hearts of listeners? Shubha Mudgal- I guess the credit for "Ab Ke sawan" surviving the test of time must be shared with the entire team that put it together- the composer Shantanu Moitra and the many other artistes and specialists who contributed to its success. 7. What is your thought about the independent music scenario in India? Shubha Mudgal- Since there are no state-supported artistes in India, I would have to say that virtually every artiste in India is ‘independent’. Some performing opportunities are provided by the government in the form of festivals, concerts etc, and some scholarship/fellowship schemes also exist, artistes in India usually secure their lives and futures independently. For artistes specialising in traditional music and working independently, a lot more needs to be done to secure them and it includes welfare schemes like health insurance and benefits. The governments must provide insurance for traditional handmade acoustic instruments etc.