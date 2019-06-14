Father's Day 2019: Best gift ideas for your dad!

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of the month of June and this year, the date happens to be June 16. This is the best day to tell your dad how much he means to you and make him feel special! He has always pampered you ever since you were a kid, now is the time to return the favour.

Our fathers struggle hard and make ends meet just to fulfill our demands. And if you have not prepared anything yet and are still confused about what to gift your dad on this special day, here are some tips.

Here are the best last minute gift ideas for Father's Day:

Prepare a delicious Lunch

You can surely pamper your dear dad by preparing delicious lunch for him. Trust us, he will just love whatever you cook with love! If you aren't good at cooking, don't panic, even a nice bowl of Maggie would put a smile on his face. It is the effort that counts!

Movie time at home

Turn your living room into a movie theatre by playing your dad's favourite movie. Grab some popcorn and soft drinks and you are good to go. The entire family can enjoy the fun movie time at home!

Gift him some plants

If your dad is a nature freak, then you are sorted. Just grab some beautiful saplings for him and make his day with such a great gift. The plants will not only make him happy but will fill the abode with positivity.

Pen down your feelings

If you really do not have any time left, then a Father's Day card with a heartfelt message written by you will be the best. Go for it! You can even gift him a handmade card.

Host a pizza party

If your dad is not fond of anything mentioned above, then guess what? It calls for a pizza party. Order some pizzas and celebrate the day with your doting dad with the stuffed tummy.

Bake a cake!

There are plenty of easy recipes on the internet that can be used to bake a delicious cake for your daddy dearest. The Oreo cake seems to be the simplest of them all!

Here's wishing all dads a very Happy Father's Day!