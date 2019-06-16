Father's Day 2019: Best WhatsApp/Facebook messages for your dad!

New Delhi: A father is called as a daughter's first love and a son's first hero and we couldn't agree more! Our father's struggle to make ends meet only to see us smile and ensure that we have all we need. The day to tell your father just how thankful you are to have him and how much he means to you is finally here.

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of the month of June. And this year, the date happens to be June 16.

To bring a smile on your dad's face and telling him just how much he means to you, here are the best Whatsapp and Facebook messages:

1. You taught me how to walk

Also taught me the ways of life,

You have given your all,

Just to see me rise and shine.

Happy Father's Day, Papa!

2. I have been lucky to have you as my dad,

You taught me the difference between good and bad,

I might not say this often enough,

But I love you dad, thanks for everything you've done!

3. There aren't enough words in the dictionary

To describe what you mean to me,

I may have been living far away,

But right in my heart you always stay!

4. Your words shall always remain by my side,

With your wisdom, I can tackle any tide,

You gave me the strength to cast my fears aside,

Taught me to be headstrong, and never hide.

Happy Father's Day!

5. Dad, I might find my prince charming someday,

But it is you who will always be my king!

Happy Father's Day, my first love!

6. If I become 10% of the man you have been,

I'll consider I have done something right in life.

Happy Father's Day Papa!

7. No matter how tough life gets,

I know you will be at my side,

and that gives me the strength to carry on.

Dad, the moment you are here, everything feels right!

Happy Father's Day!

8. Happy Father's Day to the man who has been my dad, friend, teacher, driver and ATM!

Love you Paa!

9. Wishing the best for the best man in my life. 'Happy Father's Day'

10. You have stood by me, even when I was wrong.

Without you, life would be like a meaningless song.

Happy Father's Day, Papa!