Father's Day 2020: Date, celebrations and significance

New Delhi: Father's Day is dedicated to all the proud daddies, father figures and whoever influenced your life like a father. This day honours and respects such figures. The dates of celebration may differ across the globe as in Catholic countries of Europe, it is marked on March 19 coinciding with Saint Joseph's Day. However, many others follow the more common date which the US celebrates i.e. the third Sunday of June.

Much like other special days where we express our love and care for family members like Mother's Day, Grandparents Day and Siblings Day.

This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on June 21. It was founded by of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart Sonora Smart Dodd.

Usually, kids plan a surprise for their daddies on this day by showering them with gifts, favourite food or a house party.

Here's to all the Fathers and Mothers - Love and Happiness!