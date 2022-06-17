New Delhi: Father's Day will be celebrated this year on June 19. The two primary pillars of any person's foundation to the future is his or her parents. Both mother and father nurture their kids in the best way possible. A daughter will always be 'daddy's lil' girl' while sons are 'mama's boys for life'. Father’s Day gives us the opportunity to show our appreciation and love for fathers and what better way to do it than to watch movies that make them the stars?

Here are eight movies on Lionsgate Play that champion the different kinds of fathers out there! Watch these films on Father's Day with your family and celebrate the special bond with your daddy dearest.

The Father

A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Deadlock

An ex-military man working at a Georgia power plant has to spring into action to prevent disaster when a group of rogue soldiers gain control of the plant and take the employees hostage.

Still water

A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn't commit.

Greenland

John learns of a comet that will attack Earth and destroy it. While he is selected as part of the government's evacuation drive, he must race against time to save his family.

The Glass Castle

A young girl comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who's an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who would stir the children's imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty.

A Better Life

Carlos, a Mexican and single parent, is keen on keeping his son, Luis, away from the world of crime. However, thanks to his dishonest employer, Carlos and his son face an uncertain future in America.

The Ballad of Jack & Rose

A father and daughter isolated on an island off the East Coast and living on a once-thriving commune grapple with the limits of family and sexuality.

My Father is A Hero

An undercover cop struggling to provide for his son and ailing wife, must infiltrate a ruthless gang. But things turn sour when another cop blows his cover and he quickly finds himself battling for his life and the lives of his family.

