February Festival Calendar 2024: Hindu Fasts And Festivals- List Of Dates And Celebrations
Explore the list festive and auspicious occasions of February with our festival calendar! Check complete list with dates and celebrations.
February in India marks a shift from the chilly winter to the warmer days ahead. As per the Hindu calendar, it's called the Magha month, a time considered quite auspicious for spiritual activities. Though February isn't packed with festivals, it does have its share of important fasts, observances and auspicious days.
At the start of the month, we observe the solemn Kalashtami fast, Shattila Ekadashi, and Pradosh Vrat, all significant rituals in Hinduism. Then, around the middle of the month, there's Mauni Amavasya, a day dedicated to purification rites.
As we move further into February, here's a glimpse of the Indian and traditional festivals lined up for this month.
Auspicious Hindu Days In February 2024- Check List
|
Auspicious Day
|Date
|Shattila Ekadashi
|6 February, Tuesday
|Krishna Paksha Pradosh Vrat
|7 February, Wednesday
|Meru Trayodashi
|8 February, Thursday
|Maha Shivratri
|8 February, Thursday
|Magh Amavasya
|9 February, Friday
|Mauni Amavasya
|9 February, Friday
|Magha Navratri
|10 February, Saturday
|Chandra Dashan
|11 February, Sunday
|Vinayaka Chaturthi
|13 February, Tuesday
|Ganesh Jayanti
|13 February, Tuesday
|Kumbha Sankranti
|13 February, Tuesday
|Basant Panchami
|14 February, Wednesday
|Saraswati Puja
|14 February, Wednesday
|Skanda Shasthi
|14 February, Wednesday
|Jaya Ekadashi
|20 February, Tuesday
|Bhishma Dwadashi
|20 February, Tuesday
|Shukla Pradosh Vrat
|21 February, Wednesday
|Magh Purnima fast
|24 February, Saturday
|Sankashti Chaturthi
|28 February, Wednesday
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
