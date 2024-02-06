trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718270
February Festival Calendar 2024: Hindu Fasts And Festivals- List Of Dates And Celebrations

Explore the list festive and auspicious occasions of February with our festival calendar! Check complete list with dates and celebrations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
February in India marks a shift from the chilly winter to the warmer days ahead. As per the Hindu calendar, it's called the Magha month, a time considered quite auspicious for spiritual activities. Though February isn't packed with festivals, it does have its share of important fasts, observances and auspicious days.

At the start of the month, we observe the solemn Kalashtami fast, Shattila Ekadashi, and Pradosh Vrat, all significant rituals in Hinduism. Then, around the middle of the month, there's Mauni Amavasya, a day dedicated to purification rites.

As we move further into February, here's a glimpse of the Indian and traditional festivals lined up for this month.

Auspicious Hindu Days In February 2024- Check List

Auspicious Day

Date
Shattila Ekadashi 6 February, Tuesday
Krishna Paksha Pradosh Vrat 7 February, Wednesday
Meru Trayodashi 8 February, Thursday
Maha Shivratri 8 February, Thursday
Magh Amavasya 9 February, Friday
Mauni Amavasya 9 February, Friday
Magha Navratri 10 February, Saturday
Chandra Dashan 11 February, Sunday
Vinayaka Chaturthi 13 February, Tuesday
Ganesh Jayanti 13 February, Tuesday
Kumbha Sankranti 13 February, Tuesday
Basant Panchami 14 February, Wednesday
Saraswati Puja 14 February, Wednesday
Skanda Shasthi 14 February, Wednesday
Jaya Ekadashi 20 February, Tuesday
Bhishma Dwadashi 20 February, Tuesday
Shukla Pradosh Vrat 21 February, Wednesday
Magh Purnima fast  24 February, Saturday
Sankashti Chaturthi 28 February, Wednesday

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

