February Festival Calendar 2024: Hindu Fasts And Festivals- List Of Dates And Celebrations

February in India marks a shift from the chilly winter to the warmer days ahead. As per the Hindu calendar, it's called the Magha month, a time considered quite auspicious for spiritual activities. Though February isn't packed with festivals, it does have its share of important fasts, observances and auspicious days.

At the start of the month, we observe the solemn Kalashtami fast, Shattila Ekadashi, and Pradosh Vrat, all significant rituals in Hinduism. Then, around the middle of the month, there's Mauni Amavasya, a day dedicated to purification rites.

As we move further into February, here's a glimpse of the Indian and traditional festivals lined up for this month.

Auspicious Hindu Days In February 2024- Check List

Auspicious Day Date Shattila Ekadashi 6 February, Tuesday Krishna Paksha Pradosh Vrat 7 February, Wednesday Meru Trayodashi 8 February, Thursday Maha Shivratri 8 February, Thursday Magh Amavasya 9 February, Friday Mauni Amavasya 9 February, Friday Magha Navratri 10 February, Saturday Chandra Dashan 11 February, Sunday Vinayaka Chaturthi 13 February, Tuesday Ganesh Jayanti 13 February, Tuesday Kumbha Sankranti 13 February, Tuesday Basant Panchami 14 February, Wednesday Saraswati Puja 14 February, Wednesday Skanda Shasthi 14 February, Wednesday Jaya Ekadashi 20 February, Tuesday Bhishma Dwadashi 20 February, Tuesday Shukla Pradosh Vrat 21 February, Wednesday Magh Purnima fast 24 February, Saturday Sankashti Chaturthi 28 February, Wednesday

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)