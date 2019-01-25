'Fifty Shades of Grey' author to publish new novel

New Delhi: Writer EL James, whose "Fifty Shades of Grey" series has broken sales records for contemporary adult publishing with over 150 million copies sold worldwide, has written a new novel which will be published globally in April, publisher Penguin Random House said.

Titled "The Mister", the contemporary romance, according to the publisher, will be set in London, Cornwall and Eastern Europe and will introduce readers to the privileged and aristocratic young Englishman Maxim Trevelyan and the mysterious and beautiful Alessia Demachi, who's recently arrived in London owning little more than a dangerous and troublesome past.

Susan Sandon, Managing Director of Cornerstone, acquired the UK and Commonwealth Rights, (excluding Canada) in a deal struck with Valerie Hoskins of Valerie Hoskins Associates in London.

Arrow Books, the Penguin Random House imprint that launched the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy in 2012, will publish James' new novel in paperback and ebook formats, with a simultaneous publication from Penguin Random House Audio.

"I'm so excited to finally get this passionate new romance out into the world," James said in a statement.

"It's a Cinderella story for the twenty-first century. Maxim and Alessia have led me on a fascinating journey and I hope that my readers will be swept away by their thrilling and sensual tale, just as I was while writing, and that, like me, they fall in love with them."

With one of the largest fan followings in publishing, James has been recognised as one of Time magazine's 'Most Influential People in the World'.