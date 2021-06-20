Five Unique Gifting Ideas to make your dad go WOW this Father's Day

Dads have always been there for us, a steady presence, be it through silent, proud support or plain old dad jokes. He's right there, getting you your favourite fruit by the dozens or making sure you know how to ride your first bicycle. Riding the highs and lows of this metaphorical ship, he has always steered you towards safer seas.

This Father's Day, give back to your father, with this specially curated range of gifting ideas, to make the leading man of your life feel extra special.

The MeisterSinger Watch: For all those times he's looked at his watch and shaken his head in part amusement and part exasperation, this time, let him do it in style. With this stunner on his wrist, class and utility go hand in hand, with a gift he'll cherish for years to come, with the reliable backing of the luxury brand’s trademark single- hand style.

MEISTERSINGER, Form And Style, NE408: https://www.ethoswatches.com/product-meistersinger-form-and-style-ne408....

Smart Projector, Halo by XGIMI: Transcend game and movie nights to a never before level, with this smart projector. Capable of a screen size of upto 300 inches, the sheer immersive value is enough to generate a collective serotonin and adrenaline rush. Gift your dad this space saving dynamite, with picture quality like you've never seen before, while also doubling up as a portable bluetooth speaker. Grab Halo via Amazon, or XGIMI’S India Website.

XGIMI Halo Smart Mini Projector: https://www.amazon.in/XGIMI-Projector-Portable-Android-Bluetooth/dp/B083...

The trendy E- Bicycle: For all the fitness enthusiast dads always ready to explore new genres of fitness, this electric cycle might be the perfect gift. This gorgeous cycle comes with a battery powered assist, to help him waltz through the neighborhood, with the added benefit of looking dapper. Environment friendly and sleek, it comes with 7 speed options and chic colours.

Pedaleze H2 Plus: https://www.choosemybicycle.com/en/bicycles/pedaleze-h2?gclid=CjwKCAjwn6...

Portable Barbecue Set: Did your dad catch the new hobby bug this past year? What better than a portable grill set with wheels, yes, with wheels. This compact grill set is a sight for sore eyes and has the sweet, added benefit of being incredibly easy to set up and use.

https://bbqindia.co.in/product/pro-travelq-285/

A Trusty Recliner: Be it the long work from home hours, or just sitting in his study with a cuppa and a long book; aging, however graceful, comes with it's own aches and groans. Offer your dad the gift of good posture and a cushiony soft seat to spend his long hours in, luxuriating in the rich feel of sturdy yet soft leather, looking classier than ever.

Hemingway 1 Seater Recliner: https://www.pepperfry.com/hemingway-1-seater-recliner-in-chcolate-brown-...