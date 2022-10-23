For THIS reason, you should buy broom this Dhanteras

Diwali 2022: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the festivities. This time, the auspicious occasion is observed for two days October 22 and October 23. Dhanteras is the occasion when people buy something new and valuable as it is considered to bring luck and prosperity for them.

Usually celebrated two days before Diwali, this day is considered to be an auspicious one for buying gold and silver jewellery, utensils, and even electronics in a bid to welcome Kubera and Lakshmi, both representing wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology, to their homes.

Apart from jewellery and utensil, people also buy broom. Buying a broom on this day is considered lucky.

Purchasing a broom is considered to keep Goddess Lakshmi from leaving one`s home. Bringing a broom home on Dhanteras is also said to assist one get rid of all debts and bring happiness and prosperity. To keep the house clean, brooms are regularly used in every family. Cleanliness is said to attract Goddess Lakshmi. This is why purchasing brooms on Dhanteras is considered auspicious.

Dhanteras is a significant Hindu festival that ushers in Diwali celebrations. The festival of wealth and prosperity known as Dhanteras.

Dhanteras is derived from two words `Dhan` and `Teras`. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day. The five-day Diwali festival officially starts on this day, also known as Dhanatrayodashi.

It is believed that the Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk on this day, during Samundra Manthan, or the churning of the sea. One of the luckiest and best days to buy expensive items is today. On this day, people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold since it is believed that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped together with Lord Kubera.

According to Drik Panchang, one must purchase precious metals and idols at a specific time. The auspicious timing to buy gold and silver begins at 06:02 pm on October 22 and ends at 06:27 pm on October 23.





