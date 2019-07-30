Friendship Day 2019: Heartfelt SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages to wish your buddy

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when the friendship feels can be felt almost everywhere. Well, Friendship Day is knocking at the door and how can we not get the hint. The Friendship Day was first proposed in Paraguay back in 1958 as the International Friendship Day celebrating the essence of friendship.

Different countries celebrate it on varied dates. July 30 was marked as the World Friendship Day in 1958 by the World Friendship Crusade. This was the first time the date was proposed.

Then on April 27, 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day.

But in many countries including India, the first Sunday of August is officially celebrated as the Friendship Day. Meanwhile, April 8 is marked as the Friendship Day in Oberlin, Ohio, United States.

On this day, we thought of compiling some cutesy and heartfelt Friendship messages which you can send to your buddies and loved ones.

Check it out:

Celebrate the essence of friendship and enjoy the thickest bond with respect, humility, trust and love.

Happy Friendship Day to all!